bad cattitude

Ryan Gardner
1dEdited

Nothing will happen because of this (same as with the scamdemic):

"When all are guilty, no one is; confessions of collective guilt are the best possible safeguard against the discovery of culprits, and the very magnitude of the crime the best excuse for doing nothing."

-Hannah Arendt

That said, I guess the reason why people are fascinated with this scandal is that it undermines the legitimacy of so many powerful people in positions of “authority.” The very elites who have been exposed as monsters continue to decide elections, wars, economic policies, and the fate of entire societies.

This much is certainly true:

For at least the last 70 years trust in “authorities” has steadily declined. Over the last couple decades, those “authorities” have proven to be frauds, grifters, and liars. Now many of these same “authorities” have been exposed as sick and depraved perverts whose actions are vile and essentially evil.

Tenquid
1d

I cannot understand why the focus has always been on Epstein's web of perversion. The vile salaciousness of it overshadows the vast machinery of his criminal financial enterprise.

The Feds finally nailed Al Capone on tax evasion. Why are the Clintons being grilled about Epstein Island, but always skate on investigations of their dodgy "charitable foundations "? Their financial crimes are likely to be well-documented by Epstein, who helped the Clintons set them up.

All of the world is whispering about Epstein's pervert pals. What would happen if his financial dealings were unwound and his partners in financial crime were indicted and convicted?

Then we would know who is really being protected from exposure in the highest echelons of society world-wide.

