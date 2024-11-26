the mavens of the melting mediaplex are big mad. they are mad because the days of “only those who buy ink by the barrel get to speak” are gone. they are mad because they have lost their way and lost their audience.

and i’m sorry to be penning another piece about this, but honestly, it’s just beyond hilarious watching them get triggered and i simply cannot seem to lay off this pitch.

after covid and after this election where media was so rapaciously righteous about being so stunningly lockstep wrong, there’s really no denying a simple fact:

many to many has taken over media,

credentialism is in the toilet (where it belongs),

and the reputation economy is flourishing free from gatekeepers and losing weepers.

radical open source discourse gets to real facts faster and more accurately than any media in human history.

it’s not even close.

“every problem is shallow to someone” and “let only the strong survive in the arena of ideas” have taken the fraudulent fictions of the fatuous editor class and overturned them by magnitudes. swarm source media with instantly assembling expertise coalitions is better, faster, stronger, and further reaching. the scope of it is unimaginable to “journalists.” they are fighting every smart person in the world and expecting to be smarter. they’re fighting every smart person in the world and expecting to shout them down. and it don’t work like that no more. welcome to the future. it’s 99 red editors swept from the sky by millions of super high tech jet fighters.

oh, you went to journalism school? this guy invented a form of gene editing. please jump in and explain how he does not understand how mRNA works…

we did this.

you did this.

and hell yes we are. we are where the trust resides, the furious point of contest where the implacable mill of discourse grinds fine and grinds true. there can be no other way and there is a reason that the ratings of the captured consensus calamities have evaporated like dry ice in death valley:

they’re just awful. all they do is lie. the ones the government pays for are on record calling the truth a distraction from getting things done and that “the first amendment is their big challenge.”

the AP newswire is literal pay for play propaganda bought and paid for with grants from activism inc (especially climate groups) who are putting up 10’s of millions of dollars to fund activist reporting and activist reporters who cover every story from one predetermined side.

there is nothing subtle about it.

“philanthropy funded news” is just code for: pay the piper, call the tune and the lyrics of lay of the lie lie in the hands of those who fund it.

this has become an industry that dominates a failing media that’s desperate for cash. i wrote a whole series about how climate catastrophism has become big business and is taking over media and erecting funding systems to pay reporters to report “our facts” which increasingly amount to custom cut made to order hobgoblins to frighten the populace into forking over more dough. (links HERE and HERE and HERE)

this was the last hits of crack before collapse, the last gasp of funding to stave off insolvency by fueled by burning credibility.

and just desserts are served!

one cannot help but be struck by how contrived, captured, and corrupt media has become. and an awful lot of people have seen it and walked away. the ratings drops have been savage, relentless, and seemingly unstaunchable.

some brave few are trying to change, trying to pivot. they’re going to fail. their model is broken and anyone good has moved on. why would any top journo or pundit need a masthead anymore when they can make millions going out on their own?

these one time rulers of journalism have had their thrones cast down.

and they are big mad. (did i mention they were big mad?)

watch as axios CEO jim vandehei has a “khrushchev pounding a shoe and threatening to bury you” moment.

“everything we do is under fire!”

yup, agree so far.

“elon sits on X and says “we are the media.””

OK, still with you.

"my message to elon musk is bullshit! you're not the media!"

ok, wait, i have a meme for this

watch as a room full of people just like jim applaud. so stunning, so brave. so cringeworthy. so false. it’s the credentialed class applauding itself and claiming “only we can do our job!”

it’s just sad to watch. “only we are experts! only we are impartial! only we “do the hard work!” only we get the facts.”

i mean, does he actually believe this?

i suspect maybe he does.

now get to 39 seconds and watch the brady bunch screen split of newly for sale MSNBC spokes-poppets applaud.

they have learned nothing.

these merchants of made to measure mendacity have the unmitigated gall to accuse social media of falsity.

it’s truly perfect, a fitting and suitable swansong.

their time is over and i, for one, have little sympathy.

they brought this on themselves and deluded themselves into thinking that their slant and taint would not catch up to them, that they could sell us feces as shinola on and on world without end.

guess what?

you can’t.

it has.

no one trusts them anymore

they are such a mess that they probably really believe that this is all extremism and radicalization.

they are used to docile, censored social media where 70%-90% of posters are donkey party loyalists because that’s how facebook and reddit are and how twitter was.

but twitter has not become “right wing.” it has now become “balanced” and “representative” as it shifted from 65% blue 31% red in 2022 to 48% blue 47% red today.

note that this still falls short of the actual national makeup which is currently around 48% red 45% blue. so, humorously, twitter is still a bit left of center relative to the US as a whole, but the whole left has exploded into paroxysms of spitting rage at how “it’s all right wing.”

draw your own conclusions on that one.

there is no engaging with people this far gone in any meaningful or useful fashion. the one time media has made its bed, set it on fire, and now seems determined to lie it while drinking gasoline.

cool.

let’s help.

let’s keep becoming the media that they pretend to be.

and let’s meme them until they cry and then make memes about them crying.

for does not the master tell us:

this is the way.

and anyone rooting against this has no sense of fun.