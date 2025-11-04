bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
1d

And NONE of this is an issue if the US (and the west) had managed its own country for the benefit of its citizens.

The problem isn't the barbarians coming over the wall, it's that the castle hasn't managed its self-defense.

And that starts with banishing the traitors within.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 replies
Contrary to Ordinary's avatar
Contrary to Ordinary
1d

“i defy anyone to name 3 countries in the 20th century that have been improved by islam.”

And that’s the heart of the matter. A political and legal system hiding behind the facade of a religion in order to deceive and discredit any who dares to oppose.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
191 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture