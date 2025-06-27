it seems as though every time one turns around some new and obstreperous take emerges from the rage mills of media. spend any time at all adjacent to it and one cannot help but be struck both by how utterly vapid the takes seem to have become but also how calculated to annoy and inflame.

events of great global moment transpire, and new york times weighs in with this:

describing this as “unserious” seems far too generous. this is ridiculous, it’s absurd. how literally any right thinking human could decide that “this was the important angle of this emerging story and we need to cover it!” lies beyond my ken.

this is obviously, even ostentatiously stupid, a chorus too far even for the monomaniacal one-note flutes of wokedom.

i have a theory about this: it’s not even agenda anymore. it’s desperation marketing, the last gasp of a dying dinosaur seeking to extract from desiccated fruit one last dreg of attention juice, a colicky child deciding that negative attention is better than no attention at all.

these are not even articles or headlines, they are drama, rage and derision bait cast forth into the fading vestiges of attention ecosphere, a tactic perhaps once fertile but that turns to poison in the emergent reputation economy.

each new cry for negative attention eyeballs plows ever more salt into the soil from which nothing save ever more stunted weeds may grow.

legacy media is entering the death spiral stage.

CNN dropped to 83k views a week for prime time in may. this was the bad week and and it looks like this was about 426k for the month, down from an average of 558k in Q1 and WAY down from the 1.5 million in 2020. this is collapse.

it’s irrelevance.

and their last bastions of support among that segment of the boomers that still reads newspapers or can tolerate the idiot box are aging out and becoming irrelevant to anything except medication consumption.

there is no longer any there there in this market and there never will be again.

it’s over.

will the last talking head out please turn out the lights.

let’s put this in perspective:

this is bad cattitude.

team toxo generates over a million views a month just posting a few times a week and my twitter generates many multiples of that.

and we are a tiny little corner of what is emerging, a literal rounding error in the mounting media movement to trust-based reputation journalism and information spread.

new media is perhaps mawkish and green, amateurish and scattered, but there is SO much of it and it surfaces data and insight and viewpoints at a speed simply not possible in the dishonesty sphere.

the conversation is happening.

and that is the only path to truth.

we in our newfound myriads are the media now.

and this is a very good thing.

well, unless you’re what used to be the media. for them, this is ignominious swansong death rattle.

they are now in a full zugzwang: there is no good move.

they have lost too much scope and relevance, lost too much trust. they have cut back and cut back again, shed their real reporters and reporting. they cannot afford it. they have become dependent upon agenda-driven sponsors whose agendas have nothing to do with truth.

if current day TV news were an infomercial, the FTC would take it down as fraud.

it’s all NGO’s and grants and advertisers pushing all manner of activism and spin under pretense of “news.”

“philanthropy funded” is just code for “we’re going to stuff you with pay for play talking points like you were a pate goose.”

and you can only take that so far before it becomes too obvious to miss.

nothing about it was accidental.

"climate change is going to be the next covid thing for CNN …climate change overload. be prepared, it's coming."

journalism became jingoism and jingoism became big business, the only means of support for a system of failing media that could no longer support itself.

the whole edifice became various forms of political activism run as actual, calculated psyop and all trust was lost.

this has become an actual hostile force.

and so media as any sort of useful informational system died. but the zombie corpse lurches on seeking attention and eyeballs because, of course, there are businesses here, lives and livelihoods, people with mortgages to pay and investors to mollify.

this is why the headlines have gone so ridiculous.

it’s the last shot at attention:

“notice me! spread me! talk about me!”

they do not care why or that they are being mocked or derided or demolishing their own movements by taking them way, way too far: they are shock jocks seeking to generate buzz.

and the brand is indignation generation, because indignation generates “buzz.” it’s the hack to make people talk about you.

the simple fact is pretty much no one cares what “the view” thinks.

their tiny sub 1% of america audience of addled septuagenarian ur karens diminishes daily.

this is not about news or even about viewpoints, it’s quite literally about “views” in the click thru sense and these speakers are so irrelevant and untrusted that we’re seeing the whole thing devolve into WWE level “infotainment.”

“let’s have whoopie play “the heel” and rage that “women in america have it worse than women in iran!” because that will invest the audience in our drama and make people talk about us!”

we’re about 2 weeks from someone getting hit with a chair.

frankly, that would be more honest.

amusingly, at least for the view it’s sort of working (though i do wonder how much of their viewership is just “the TV happens to be on.”)

but as the whole of media increasingly focuses upon this tactic, it all just becomes noise. the fact that all WNBA news is about “brawling” now gets them talked about, but has it put a single extra butt in seats?

i don’t think so.

but this is the model to which media failure seems to gravitate.

and they are all playing at engagement farming.

the new yuck times sad lament of “where have all the men gone?” is just more bait.

it’s a surprisingly long and self-absorbed lament resplendent in its cultivated tone deafness.

“You’ve retreated — not into malice, but into something softer and harder all at once: Avoidance. Exhaustion. Disrepair.

Maybe no one taught you how to stay. Maybe you tried once, and it hurt. Maybe the world told you your role was to provide, to perform, to protect — and never to feel.”

i have no idea how sincere the authoress is, but somewhere in here lies the cynical attention garnering feedback loop.

this is why it was published.

the prose is skillful, but the hidden indignation farming perhaps more so.

it’s like knocking “shave and a haircut” on a wall.

somebody just had to knock “two bits” back.

you cannot help yourself.

it’s just so fun to wade in and smugly say:

um, lady, just from reading this i can tell that you are utterly exhausting to be anywhere near. have you considered this aspect of your conundrum?

"i keep speaking to the men as though they are broken women and yet they do not want to hear my message of how to be. it's so odd..."

and based on how many times i have seen this article forwarded, a great many are so indulging for nothing begets media forwarding like a sense of self-righteous superiority, but in the real balance, i suspect this has nothing whatsoever to do with fixing anything or inviting anyone in:

it’s a calculation to generate interaction.

it’s not about being right or providing insight, it’s about getting everyone talking about the fact that you are talking because at least that generates clicks and all this “smug porn” of “look how absurd these people are and how superior to them we stand for our cognizance of such” just tells the internet what to produce more of.

even CNN is posting stories clowning CNN because it’s all they can get to spread.

ad engines do not care why you click or forward, only that you do and if stoking your moral superiority with a little indignant gets the job done, well, here we go.

you’ll note that i am not providing links to these stories.

there is a reason for that.

every time these become the topic of conversation as evidenced by “more clicks and views” we’re teaching the dandelions what kinds of seeds to spread. it’s a simple feedback loop: we click, they make more.

this can be sort circuited by breaking the backlink. there is no feedback from screenshots.

it will keep spiraling until it is stopped.

in the throes of its unraveling, the media has become a squalling baby demanding attention.

and giving it a cookie is not the answer.

ultimately, the solution here lies in starving the beast.

if you want media to stop being stupid, stop clicking on stupid media.

the sanity you save may be your own.

“i am better than these people. i should tell everyone!”

and the reputation economy has emerged.

and it is better here.