orwell once penned:

“the past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth.”

did you think it was fiction? it wasn’t. 1984 was written in the 1940’s with the benefit of having seen the whole of the fascist propaganda machine that swept not just the axis, but the allies as well. FDR was, by any reasonable definition, a fascist. his staff were many of the wilsonians who all adopted fascist goals as laudable before the name acquired its post war taint.

it’s worth remembering that at the time, fascism was seen as “modern government for modern people” and a way to allow technocratic rule “for the collective and common good.” it was seen as the way forward.

those who would rule you in such systems cast themselves not as villain but as hero. they think they are doing the right thing when they lie to you because you are too benighted and stupid, too shortsighted and non-discerning to be trusted with the truth. this is the “noble lie,” the societal subterfuge that secures for you what they presume the blessings of liberty should be if you were only wise enough to want the right things for yourselves, things like “rule by us.”

this is the horrid flameout 60 minutes interview in which kamala harris turned slow softballs into word-salad with such prodigious proficiency. the woman is as vapid as she is incoherent.

but this truth is inconvenient for those seeking power through her and so the truth must be changed. they erase the past, the erasure gets forgotten, and their newly minted lie becomes the truth.

see for yourself:

(video from noted receipts collector @mazemoore with link HERE)

leaving aside even the brazenness of the lie, consider what a staggering admission of incapacity this is.

they all know that kamala cannot answer simple questions without a script. they all know that we cannot be allowed to see her as she is lest we recoil in horror at the astonishing incoherence. you don’t edit this out by accident. perhaps once there was a media who would have shown us the truth of this because truth was their pole-star, but if such were ever so, it is so no longer. these are the other guys. they guys who lie. the guys who put their thumb on the scale.

i’ve heard many arguing online that “60 minutes is the most respected interview on TV!” this may even be true, but talk about a “prettiest pig in the pigsty” damning with faint praise distinction. their viewership is about 8 million, a “tallest man in lilliput” sort of number. a podcast like joe rogan gets twice that. some twitter spaces are hitting 5X even 10X that. TV news is becoming an irrelevance, a dying message to aging boomers too set in their ways to realize that TV is simply not a source of accurate reporting. Clownworld News Natterers is in viewer freefall.

outside their echo chambers, "credentialed elites" have lost america's trust because all they do is slant, lie, and push agenda over truth.

from debate moderators to newsreader spokesmoppets and alleged interviewers, there’s nothing subtle about it.

this is grossly unfitting and counter to any semblance of competent governance.

the global stage has no edit room.

if you need one to make a candidate appear viable, you’re outright admitting that that candidate is not up to task.

this seems to be the primary praxis of the polemic puppetshow DBA “the media.”

these are the same people who told you that joe biden still possessed his mental faculties now trying to tell you that "kamala can answer simple questions" when clearly, she cannot.

what does this say about their agenda?

it’s certainly not straight talk or telling you the truth. it has become an increasingly blatant whitewash for the usurpation of unaccountable power by immoral and unserious people.

want to see how far we have fallen?

here, have some more maze video:

nation of laws to nation of lawlessness in one short decade. and it’s not lost on me that BO is likely one of the chief sets of hands pulling strings on the brandon marionette. he knows better. he just doesn’t care anymore.

that’s what going darkside is.

it’s easy for monolithic media to go darkside, especially when they are just a few outlets all dependent on state licensure and license.

social media is the defense against this dark art.

this is why so many powerful people want to see social media freedom brought to heel, accountability centralized, and free speech ended.

free speech and open platforms make made up history more difficult to foist upon an unsuspecting populace.

and this means the elites keen to lie to you for you own good lose control of the narrative. it means they lose control of you.

and they do not like that, not one little bit.

but don’t take my word for it. here, take theirs.

chilling, no? section 230 “the 26 words that created the internet” is simple:

"No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider." (47 U.S.C. § 230(c)(1)).

you post online and the content is yours, not the website’s. they are not the publisher or the speaker. they are not on the hook for what you say.

it’s the basic underpinning of real free speech and open and honest debate. it’s the foundation of the free modern agora.

the would be censors (whose allies are busily buying up radio stations) want to change this because your speech erodes their control.

they want to make a call and take your content down, just like the good old days.

“these people say things that are wrong!” they exclaim. “this is intolerable, impermissible! misinformation! disinformation!”

it’s entirely wrong, entirely false, and projection of the basest sort.

the proper purpose of social media is not "to be misinformation free."

the proper purpose is to gather, sort, and assess information and viewpoints to determine what is and is not correct and to allow people to render considered judgements.

to claim to know what is “correct” a priori is absurd.

it's not possible.

how can one know the outcome of discourse before the discourse has occurred and how can such discourse occur if certain viewpoints are not permitted to be heard and assessed?

one cannot.

it’s like starting with the results and having the science experiment later. (alas, an unfortunately common outcome in these days of government grant grubbing)

we need ALL the information, not just some of it.

discourse cannot derive valid results if data and lines of reasoning are disqualified from consideration.

no idea can be called accurate without having been tested against other ideas.

thought monoculture does not even contain a valid truth standard.

this whole "disinformation ministry: we must censor wrongspeech" complex is putting the cart before the horse and assuming to know "truth" that has not been subjected to challenge or correction because "trust us, we're the experts."

that is not a path to knowledge, it's a slippery slope to knowledge suppression through doctrinaire imposition.

you do not enlighten a society with such pursuits.

you enslave it.

more so than any other issue this election is shaping up as a vote on speech and censorship.

the side that lied about lockdowns, masks, jabs, and laptops and is currently lying about immigration, crime, their own track records, and 40 other things from FEMA to foreign failures all keep screaming “fact check!” and appealing to others in the mendacity media menagerie to bolster their claims. they seek to put forward numbers and volume as “fact” and to cast as “consensus” that which is utterly disingenuous.

whatever one feels about these other issues, the right to facts and debate is fundamental and not to be abridged. if such occurs and is further institutionalized without check or balance, then history will be re-written, the present will be lost, and the future will follow with it.

you can build nothing on a foundation (much less a mountain) of lies.

stay skeptical my friends and stay loud.

the society you save may be your own.