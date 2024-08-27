1. this is absolutely correct.

2. consider the possibility that some view this as a feature and not a bug.

when you have elevated self-hatred to virtue and marginalization to status eventually you wind up with a government that really, truly, actually hates its own citizens.

having taken such a wrong turn, all roads lead to rule by axiomatic enemy.

and here we are.

i think that there is a small, very smart group of global elites that is trying to destroy western civilization as an actual end goal. they were taught to hate it and they want to tear it down. but i really doubt that they are as effective as people fear. they’d like us to think that they were, but if it were that easy, you’d see real control and not this hot mess hodgepodge. mostly, these plays work because societal immune systems are suppressed or inverted into pathogen enablers. this trend is too big and too pervasive to be top down, it has to come bottom up.

mostly, it's this calamitous clownshow emergent phenomenon arising from post modernist marxism. i wrote a definer piece on this way back in the early days of bad cattitude. it’s dense and technical and about 9 people read it. but it’s good. you should read it. i stand by it as exactly right. this is what woke is and where it came from. it’s a manipulation/evolution of post modern deconstructionism (itself a parlor game for bored academics and self-pitying nihilists) that amounts to gain of function for intellectual viruses and turns the irrelevant cloistered cleverness of derrida into a weaponized meme generator cum jihad by basically setting its own precepts as sacrosanct while demanding to tear apart and pixelate all others beyond semantic sense. it’s pure dogmatic religion masquerading as intellectual exercise and it spreads like plague into the minds of those with no other core beliefs.

i wrote this in another piece on this topic:

the more insane, aggressive, and hateful they become, the more insane, aggressive, and hateful they must call us in order to avoid the self-examination that would shatter the false sense of self they have created to cast themselves as the heroes of this morality play: for this would destroy them utterly.

the disciples of these fraught, self-referential justification spirals masquerading as deep thought and deeper justice are taught to elevate the marginalized and oppose any existing power while desperately ignoring any intrusion by reality that might threaten their foundational dogmas. so they take the worst of society, call it the best, and cheer lead for it tearing down every single fence in chesterton all while saying “how stunning, how brave, how progressive!”

then they wonder why literally every single thing falls apart.

it’s a near perfect selector for the elevation of the maddest and most hateful. fetishizing opposition to any objective morality or power, however valid or well earned, can ultimately go only one way:

and this leads to all manner of “let them eat cake” moments proudly promulgated by the hopelessly un-self-aware.

it’s pretty much precisely this: political correctness and willful blindness in an amoral structure of competitive aggrievement get mistaken for ethics and the support of wreckers “because diversity is our strength” becomes the non-interrogatable salient in a deconstructionist narrative that identifies all opposition as structural oppression but lionizes its own oppressive tactics as justice because no one is allowed to disagree.

“it’s not privilege if we have it!”

it’s perfectly soviet.

this is how you get arrests for memes

and tolerance for actual crimes.

the speech of the regime’s enemies is violence, and the violence of the regime’s friends is innocent expression or perhaps simply ignored (or worse, applauded as noble or just or pluralistic).

imagine the level of sublimated self-hatred that a ruling class must posses to inhabit such a dichotomy.

then imagine what they means they must think about you.

this is worse than cultural immune suppression, this is actual ADE where the immune system enables and accelerates the pathogen.

they are not only not fighting it, they are joining the ranks of the invading armies, handing out weapons, and defending them from resistance.

and this gets very dangerous in the presence of delusions about “one world, one people” because that is simply not how it is.

there are, plain and simple, cultures and views that are oil and water to one another. they not only cannot mix, but they are mutually antithetical and it rapidly passes a point where it’s no longer a matter of degree but becomes something of an absolute. as charlie munger once told us:

when you mix raisins and turds, you get turds.

i’m all for actual tolerance and inclusion and plurality in a classical liberal sense, but this always and everywhere must be a two way street and none of it gets to obviate or negate self determination.

it cannot be one side accommodating and the other getting run over.

this is not rights, it’s right of conquest.

and it’s not like everyone was not warned.

this whole “the world is flat” fallacy of “everyone is basically the same and the whole world wants to be just like us if given a chance” is a deeply dangerous delusion that aids and abets the self-hating “educated classes” brainwashed into self-loathing to the point of self-abnegation and self-erasure as they unpick the foundational fabric of western civilization and feed it into the gaping maw of 12th century zealotry and 21st century aggrievement worship.

this improbable alliance cannot exist in a mind that does not hate itself.

the spectacle of gay and women’s rights groups simping for sharia is breathtaking.

it’s truly profound breakage turned into self-annihilating dogma of denial: denial of reality, denial of outcomes, denial of self.

it winds up with them burning their own house down and thinking it’s construction.

it’s desperately deluded rule by rube (see gato’s postulate). the true believers in their cosseted nests are playing with forces they not only do not understand but actually lack any framework to conceive. their lines of reasoning and perception are utterly divorced from reality and they really do expect unicorns and rainbows to pop out when the press the clearly marked “end of the world” button.

they champion, defend, and advance every single movement that promises to prey upon them because they are mistaking it for an illusory goal in an illusory game played in an illusory world.

this is one of my favorite stacks. it explores the “golden rule” as the progenitor of golden ages and how this (vanishingly rare in human history) idea of doing unto others as you would have them do you in return enabled the unparalleled human flourishing of the enlightenment and the unprecedented prosperity and plenty of the modern age.

this was not a global phenomenon. it took hold in only a few places. this is because this is not a global ideal. most of the world views the whole of this golden rule conception as laughable, naïve, and even immoral. if you can cheat someone to benefit your family or your tribe, to do so is your ethical obligation. fair or even handed play is a failure of duty. it’s immoral NOT to cheat if you think you can, it’s immoral not to steal if you think it would benefit your in-group. this is not an idea that can be integrated with the high-trust, high function western world that is so rapidly eroding under pressure of those, both external and internal, who are seeking to prey upon or dismantle the only systems in all of human history to ever lift so many out of crushing poverty and want and spur such progress.

neither wealth nor thriving nor liberty is the base state of humanity. such things must be built and cultivated and when one undermines their foundations, they will fall and “nasty, brutish, and short” shall once more be the name of the game.

and so we must remember who we are and what we want to be.

and so we must stop apologizing for this and accommodating those who vilify and denigrate it as though they had some kind of point or valid worldview.

sorry not sorry i hurt your feelings, but honestly, with the level of self-hatred these people possess, their feelings were already hurt.

why bother trying not to enrage them? they are enraged already and ever shall be.

it’s time to shove them out of the way and go back to ignoring them and their wrecker instincts that we might once more occupy ourselves with building and flourishing.

the values of the enlightenment are worth defending.

the idea of free people possessed of inalienable and equal rights to self-determination and agency is worth defending.

and allowing the ignorant and oppressive to rule the roost for fear of hurting feelings is the road to civilizational dissolution.

western government has become a group of halfwit children playing with dynamite and it’s actively fostering institutional colonization by those who hate us, not least among them our leaders themselves. they cheer for barbarian overrun because they are not on the side of western civilization and never were, siding instead with vandals and visigoths.

and we need to find another way or this is the end meme.

and that would be a lousy epitaph for western civilization.