come now gato, is nothing sacred?
lol. you must be new here…
some would tell you that christmas is incompatible with science
and others that we’ve lost sight of its true meaning
and true fellowship.
(though some of the grinches may have a point…)
they even seek to thwart our sharing in christmas spirit
by focusing on the negative
and undermining our faith in its avatars
despite our ongoing tolerance of theirs…
but deep down we know what’s real
what makes it christmas
and who is looking out for us!
so season’s greetings, merry christmas, happy holidays, and all the rest to team toxo, to you and all of yours.
because:
Merry Christmas you masterful beast of memes on this most holy day.
Merry Christmas El Gato Malo! Thank you for a year of good information, funny memes and ……he who shall not be named ….. (that catches me every damn time)!