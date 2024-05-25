i’m not generally a big one for cross posting, but for gatopal™ and good friend jay bhattacharya, one of my favorite folks that i met during the great covid shuffle of new amigos and collaborators, you betcha.

jay and martin and sunetra stood very tall when many shrank back.

and their names and their messages will be remembered.

this is what academia was supposed to be, what it should be.

they tell you “don’t meet your heroes” but this is nonsense. i had an absolute ball hosting jay and his wife last summer.

and jay has met the actual, genuine el gato malo. (actually a gata)

and she vouches for him.

so you know he’s legit.

season two of his illusion of consensus podcast is kicking off with serious new guests and the same incisive and interesting subject matter we’ve come to expect.

tune in and tune up.