the DNC has long been pushing plans for “counter disinformation.”

this is simply more outlandish inversion and it has nothing to do with fact checking.

they seek to create a whole ecosystem of wildly reactive tripwires whose aim is to cause instant “struck beehive” response to “any facts we don’t like.”

this is a 2023 presentation from tim durigan, the DNC’s “lead disinformation analyst.”

this is, indeed, threat detection but the threats are “someone is out telling the truth” not “disinformation.”

this is an actual no fooling around propaganda factory.

they are spewing tactics, talking points, and content with the express goal of “helping confused people/campaigns know how to react.”

none of this is grass roots. it’s all astroturf.

this is messaging central for the dissemination of disingenuous dissembling.

this is only one year old, but it’s hilarious to see it now in the new context of “dementia joe having gotten the hook for being non-compos mentis” and what “everyone knows” all of a sudden but that no one was allowed to utter a year ago.

this was not “preventing disinformation.”

it was protecting it.

they got a full media omerta on joe’s burger having slipped off his bun and called it “protecting democracy.”

then they swapped him out with no vote and called it the same.

i suspect these people really think they are telling the truth. they simply cannot imagine a world in which they are not the side of goodness and light and they rage rapaciously at any intrusion to this illusion.

let’s look back at october 2020 at joe scarborough talking about the hunter laptop.

seriously, i once lost a fish-head down behind a car-seat that aged better than this.

“history will expose you all as idiots and useful fools for the russians!”

about a laptop found to be 100% genuine as soon as the election was over and the dog had been wagged.

he’s even still peddling the “russia influenced the 2016 election” line.

so certain.

so strident.

so wrong.

and they are doing it all again. the issue here is that this is a short term strategy. it all falls apart. none of it ages well. it’s just quick bursts of mendacious manipulation and emotional sugar highs.

such shenanigans rapidly start to go rancid and flop over into self parody.

in the words of longtime gatopal™ bachman:

“The whole thing is so maddeningly fake.”

and so despite the deluges of deception and tedious talking points, the whole funnel of false food becomes an emetic.

spin becomes some sort of cringe collage and messaging becomes actual self mockery.

i literally do not think they realize how far past palatability they have taken this flavor profile.

they show you this:

(wapo actually called this “doug emhoff, modern day sex symbol”)

but all you see is this:

and past a saturation point, only one response is possible:

but they have no plan but doubling down, claiming up is down, down is sideways, that they were for everyhting they were against and against everyhting that they were for, that kamala was a powerful veep but none of this was her fault, and that bidenomics was amazing for america but we need kammy-whammy to fix the economy.

i’ve never seen such rattleheaded ridiculousness in all my life.

i’m not sure anyone has.

it’s just so incredibly, stunningly self-contradictory and false.

it’s shallow, shortsighted, fact-free pandering and vibes.

feels over fiscal reality.

brat over balance sheets.

this seems to me an unsustainable strategy.

i’m calling it: kamala has peaked. they let her get some momentum through the convention. now she’s just going to get massacred.

the memes and messaging are savage.

(this is the original video they picked apart. it’s actually worse than this makes her look)

you cannot hold this level of cringe and calamitous calumny for long.

trust is eroding and the message is all wrong.

mass media is lost to them as an avenue because mass media is lost and this fact has become too visible to miss.

CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WASHPO, pick one.

all dying.

the whole idea is dying.

and the pivot to social media influencers is just deepening the self-sabotage singularity into a gravity well from which only mocking laughter and memes can escape.

seriously, what is one to even make of this? who is being engaged and about what? it’s just identity uber alles.

what we stand for does not matter, only who we are.

for every person pulled in, 5 are repelled.

this is not outreach, it’s recursive self own.

southpark remains undefeated

and even the stalwarts are now pulling out. the manipulation is too obvious, the brand too cringe.

this is big.

mark zuckerburg just told congress that “yes, the biden white house urged us to censor and suppress content, even humor”

i'd like to believe that zuck took a moral stand here, but i doubt it.

i think it was:

1. unwillingness to lie to congress now that the power structure is less certain

2. the realization that the game has changed, @X is thriving by being open, and everyone else is losing trust for carrying water for censors.

zuckerbot 2000 also has access to, in unvarnished, unfiltered form, one of the biggest human sentiment weathervanes in the history of history. one might expect that he has a pretty good idea which way the wind is blowing.

and you might stand against that if it served you, but lying to congress to keep doing what's killing your business is not a good play.

meta is in real trouble unless they join the real world again.

be fun if they did.

the cracks around this edifice of media manipulation are widening and i really would not underestimate the effect this zuckermessage is going to have.

25% of us knew this all along and saw it confirmed by “the twitter files” which cemented it, but most of america did not see this or did not believe it.

but their own outlets are now confirming and “fake news” can become “what everyone knows” in an awful hurry these days, right joe?

and there is interesting implication for coming court cases.

and maybe MZ has suddenly realized that maybe he’d like these to be decided differently to avoid life as a court eunuch to the DC denizens.

in a world where people only believe their own team, when your team speaks, belief shifts and so alliances are shifting along with it. the lie got too big, telegram is a bridge too far, and america is going to rise against censorship. despite what a vocal minority would have you believe, it’s not in our DNA.

the “fringe” media is becoming the center, the past titans are dying, replaced by new godlings who remember investigation and remember truth.

and the tottering titanic husks are afraid.

“shadow of former gray lady projects own failings upon pretty young thing”

and they should be. this is the death of their age and the rise of something new and better. and all they can do is call names and fade to irrelevance. it’s over.

i was not that political pre covid. i was vaguely interested, but not active. i had a tidy life of building a career and building things and the world was, even if going to hell in a handbasket, obviously favorable to me and i was just nose down in what i was doing and too busy for these fools.

covid response showed me the real danger, the real fear. the mask came off the monster of both the state and the populace.

i am now wary of both in a way i was not before.

and there is no going back to sleep.

i am now active. we are now active.

they woke up the lions. and none of us are going back to sleep.

and we are the 10% of the world that actually know how to do anything, how to build anything, how to keep the wheels on the car.

and we are incandescently furious.

so many people are just like you are. they never cared before. they care now.

what has been seen cannot be unseen.

the size of this uprising is massive, but who is in it matters more.

they have no idea what they stirred up.

those who did not want to choose sides are choosing sides.

because we have to.

a society cannot fight its builders and survive.

but the builders cannot survive a society bent on preying upon them, a regime that rewards connections and patronage over capacity, capability, and contribution.

and so the issue becomes existential for both tribes.

the choice is truly that stark.

choose well.