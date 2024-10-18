i'd like to quote from a stack i wrote last week:

never, ever assume you’ve seen the bottom of how stupid or how crushingly cringeworthy things can get.

you haven’t. you can’t. this is some sort of singularity that has ripped spacetime asunder, a wound in reality with impossibly infinite slope and there is simply no limit to where it can go.

cuz clownworld do be like that.

the kamala ads just keep getting worse.

they cannot seem to run on any sort of positive agenda. this is not "joy" it's guilt, bizarre, projected, cringe-collage guilt set to a truly bad song. (but once again an oddly catchy one. the theater kids do seem to have a knack for music.)

but these jingo jingles play like propagandistic pabulum. it’s a nasy, manipulative message of “scold as candidate.” there is no hope, no change. it’s “orange man threat to democracy.”

worse it’s “vote for us or people won’t like you,” as some sort of societal shunning and intergenerational ostracization threatened by the longhouse harridans.

this seems to be the only message they have left.

“we’re society and we won’t like you” and “trump is idi amin and will cancel democracy.”

the sock puppet has no other audio when you pull the string.

it’s a one note flute and it’s badly out of tune.

they are seeking to motivate a base entirely through guilt and fear. "your grand kids will kick you in the shins and put dirt in your diaper unless you go vote to "save democracy” is just the next evolution of all this “fear the orange” and “we will kick you out of the longhouse.”

but no one wants to live there. not with people like this in charge preening and shrilling in their towering entitlement.

it’s horrible to watch.

it’s patronizing, bullying, and belittling of her own supporters and the outright smears and moral opprobrium thrown at anyone who does not support her are really starting to smack of desperation and inability to get even a core base motivated.

it’s farce becoming tragedy.

one of the worst exchanges was when bret asked kamala about covering for joe's incapacity.

she kept saying "joe is not on the ballot."

imagine imagining that this pivot would play.

imagine how far outside of reality one’s mindset would need to reside.

what i wish bret (who is, let's face it, a bit of a lightweight) had asked was this:

"yes, but you are on the ballot and the american people would like to know if you were lying to them about the ability of the president to do his job.

this would seem relevant to your character and to whether we can trust you.

so, when did you know joe had lost his mental faculties and why did you deny this to the public?"

because that’s a thing worth knowing, no?

instead we just got more pivots to “my opponent is a threat to the world and it’s all his fault.”

and this is REALLY going bad for her.

“buck passer in chief” is not an office.

her astonishingly cringe inducing video for the al smith dinner is too awful to even embed here. go watch it if you’re trying to lose weight and want to suppress your appetite or some such, but be warned it’s just plain bad. it’s an attempt at “campy” for a dinner notorious for rough, roast level humor, a tepid child playing at real rough and tumble, and it’s just a complete “flailure” of mis-calibration, unfunny instincts, and comedic malpractice.

the room was not read.

it was insulted with childish goonery.

and the fact that she was unwilling to show up in person also really speaks volumes.

trump was there. she was not.

that was telling.

but what got really telling are the jokes that did not miss. watch as comedian jim gaffigan weighs in. and watch trump’s face (he’s 3 to the right).

the jester may say what the courtier may not and the jesters are increasingly lined up against kammy. her punchlines fall flat and the lines of her critics rain like punches.

trump himself was devastating at the roast.

he was on point and really quite funny.

and unlike kammy, the crowd was with laughing.

it’s a terribly contrast for the donkeys. there is just no way to picture kamala doing this, being funny, cocking a snook, standing up in a room that roasts people and trading barbs.

it’s not in her.

and that is not presidential.

it plays as weak.

and folks have noticed.

the betting markets and wall street are pricing in a trump win and team kam seems to be pulling out all the stops to try and generate some traction but is just getting wheel spin and digging deeper into the quicksand.

her ads just keep motivating trump’s base.

team “keep digging” seems unlikely to get out of this hole.