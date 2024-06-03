i have not had a chance to watch the full fauci follies before congress today, but in general the sense i get is that tony was just being tony, failing to remember and just flat out making stuff up and telling it like it ain’t.

he's just so completely smug, narcissistic, and corrupt. he does not even try to hide it. he clearly believes himself to be untouchable.

i just want to drop one little exchange off here.

because

lemme help with some receipts

if pinocchio tried to tell the kinds of whoppers in which teflon tony is trafficking, we could lay him on his back and build a space elevator.

we’re going to the moon!

the whole thing was a well documented conspiracy.

so how about a little “memory lane” instead of “memory hole”?

here’s one from peter, peter pangolin eater:

and daszak was right behind him calling the response “brave” in personal e-mails to tony and orchestrating, behind the scenes, some science to wave around and help. he and 27 other “experts” most of whose hands were just as dirty as his own and whose livelihoods and careers would be similarly destroyed by a revelation of viral escape causing millions of deaths, authored a PIECE in “the lancet” that among other claims said this: (emphasis mine) The rapid, open, and transparent sharing of data on this outbreak is now being threatened by rumours and misinformation around its origins. We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin. Scientists from multiple countries have published and analysed genomes of the causative agent, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), and they overwhelmingly conclude that this coronavirus originated in wildlife This is further supported by a letter from the presidents of the US National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine and by the scientific communities they represent. Conspiracy theories do nothing but create fear, rumours, and prejudice that jeopardise our global collaboration in the fight against this virus. We support the call from the Director-General of WHO to promote scientific evidence and unity over misinformation and conjecture. We want you, the science and health professionals of China, to know that we stand with you in your fight against this virus.

lots of children were being naughty and did not want folks looking into it.

this has passed plausible and entered the truly absurd.

will congress fins the gumption to actually hold those telling bald faced lies to them and to the american people to account?

who knows?

but i do know one thing and i said it then and i’ll say it again: