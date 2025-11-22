bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Great Santini's avatar
The Great Santini
8hEdited

I compare this with my Grandmother. Only got school thru about the 8th grade. Married at age 15 to the love of her life, a 30 year old. One step-child and three natural children and pregnant when she lost her husband to pneumonia he caught saving people during a flood. Widowed, now with five children and trying to run her husband’s business, which she lost in the Great Depression. Goes to work for someone else for a while. Restarts the family business in her mid 20s. Raises all five children to adulthood. Sends three of them off to war in WWII. Told that her eldest is MIA and presumed dead. Gets the telegram. Turns out he’s just wounded. She gets his letter a few days later. After that, the fourth son is drafted for the Korean War. She runs the family store 6 days a week well into her 90s. Taught all the grandkids to read before they went to grade school. And the complaint is that the current bunch of 20-30 year olds have it rough. Try being married at 15 and widowed before you’re 21. Trying being a single mother in your 20s with five kids in the Great Depression. Try sending four of your five children to war, not knowing if you will ever see them again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Asa Plinch's avatar
Asa Plinch
8h

" . . . adjusted for inflation, median personal income has just about doubled since 1982."

I am a typical Boomer. We bought our first house + .4 acre in about 1982 for $53,300. That same house would now cost $450,000 or more. So, salaries have not kept pace -- even doubled. This is the result of an out of control federal government aided by a compliant Federal Reserve. This accelerated during the Covid fiasco when trillion$ were created out of thin air.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by el gato malo and others
195 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture