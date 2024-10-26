the ancient greeks had many timeless insights into human nature, perhaps none more poignant than those around nemesis, the goddess personifying retribution.

guy ritchie’s mangum opus “snatch” lays this out perfectly:

“a righteous infliction of retribution manifested by an appropriate agent personified in this case by an 'orrible cunt... me.”

granted, all does not end well for bricktop and his aspirations toward the embodiment of divine comeuppance, but the basic premise still stands indelible and undefeated across the millennia:

overmuch pride leads to hubris, hubris calls down nemesis, and nemesis lays pride low.

(you didn’t seriously think nemesis was a human, did you?)

i think people are really misunderstanding the trump phenomenon.

they ask "how can you like this guy!?!"

but this is the wrong question.

the correct question is "do you want to burn the existing system to the ground and is this an appropriate agent of retribution to do it?”

and an awful lot of people have become awfully emphatic in their answers on this one because the preening, entitled arrogance of the most useless and unaccountable aristocrats in human history and the debacle upon debacle they ceaselessly beget have passed the point of tolerability.

and it has awakened nemesis.

gatopal™ brumby encapsulates this perfectly:

trump is not the savior.

he’s not our idol, our favorite person, or the guy we want to borrow power tools from.

“the donald” is the agent of nemesis called down by the hubris of soychild leviathan playing at totalitarianism and trying to call it joy.

welcome to the age of genghis trump.

he is here because we want mean tweets and funny movies and HR departments that care about somehting other than gender identity.

he's here because we are sick to death of scolds and disingenuous diktat.

you don’t need to like him.

he is the righteous retribution brought down by the ceaseless depredations of the state and its wokester brownshirts into liberties, lives, and livelihoods.

he's the avatar of no one being able to swallow any more DEI or nanny state, the societal immune system engaging to destroy an invading pathogen.

it’s astonishing that the left is so deluded that they are still trying this.

calling him hitler and felon and trying to arrest him and telling wild tales about his allegedly incipient military takeover but (especially in such conspicuously choreographed lockstep) such tactics will just trigger the immune system more intensely because such facile and self-serving fear mongering issuing forth from the mouths of an industrial talking point complex bent on preserving the destructive regime that trump would lay low does not ring the alarm about don, it rings the alarm about those seeking to thwart retributive goddesses and escape the furies who hound malefactors in her name.

pro tip:

once she is invoked, you cannot escape nemesis by doubling down on hubris.

this whole strategy is a boat anchor the purportedly progressive partisans have mistaken for water wings.

"you need us to manipulate you harder, rule more, and censor speech because orange man fascist bad!" is going to go down as one of the worst pieces of political positioning in history because no one believes them and worse because the argument is projection.

they accuse nemesis of their own sins for fear of what furies may come should she become imminent.

existential dread for their whole way of life and the system that preferences them has driven them mad, and that’s step one for those the gods would destroy.

this is not about trump.

it's about dismantling a machine under which no one wants to live anymore.

will the orange avatar succeed at this herculean task? perhaps. perhaps not. perhaps to some degree. but with him there is a chance and with kamala there is none.

no hope.

no joy.

only deeper into the morass that no one really wants, a precipice from which even her own backers now recoil.

it looks to me like her campaign is imploding and trump surging because the vote is really about this:

“do you want these people in power to keep harassing and haranguing you or do you want to take a chance that someone (however imperfect) might be able to do somehting about it?”

never underestimate the power of optimism or discount the profound change that enfolds and elevates everything from simply believing that tomorrow is going to be a little bit better than today instead of a little bit worse.

times are changing and tides are turning.

and so we press on in pursuit of brighter days…