one the one hand, we saw the 60 minutes edits of kammy to try to prop her up.

on the other, the hits just keep coming and the snippets of unedited interview are startling.

they must know what they are putting out.

the woman is a full blown informercial for a word salad spinner.

this is a softball style question, but it has some teeth, some depth.

it’s something she genuinely ought to be not only able but required to answer.

“is democracy best served by president biden stepping down and basically handing you a nomination?”

it’s an important question and her answer is a full blown fumble that fails to address the point and merely meanders around through “powerful people picked and support me.”

(at least she did not tell us she was born in a middle class family)

it’s interesting that despite the walk back on previous postings, CBS did actually ask her this question at all. it’s a major departure from past practice and it makes me wonder if unitary actor theory is failing us here.

let’s explore:

many are now opining that it’s now open war between joe and kams.

i have personally heard the same from multiple prominent US congresspeople i made friends with during the covid days and with whom i still chat.

it’s nice to have pals.

lots of folks seem to be noticing.

it’s getting sort of hilarious.

this is what makes it dangerous to assume any group (like the GOP or the democratic party or “the media”) is a monolithic actor that only has one set of wants.

joe is throwing kammy under the bus. “my policies (which you hate) are her policies. she was involved!”

the fact that she was dumb enough to go on the view and confirm this instead of setting herself up as her own person really says it all, no?

this is an empty pantsuit.

honestly, it’s worse. an empty suit would have done nothing and stayed silent letting the machine do the work. but not here. walz got clowned in the veep debate and people saw him. now they are seeing kammy whammy fumble easy tricks in easy, friendly interviews.

she’s simply awful and it’s becoming impossible to deny.

the parallel to “the whole media and political class protected dementia joe and lied about his mental incapacity” is inescapable and media and politicos alike do NOT want to be left holding that same bag twice in a row.

so they are bailing.

the polls look irrelevant and have not even made sense. they look to be over-sampling dems severely.

word is the internal polls are telling a very different story, one of “losing nearly all the big swing states” and perhaps fear that this is past the margin of cheating is setting in.

brandon has set his sights on harris and wants to shoot her down and she’s too hapless and arrogant to do the smart thing and stop speaking. and now it’s too late. at this point, even that would make her look awful.

her only real play was to never let anyone see her and run on pure “identity.”

and she could not even manage that.

she clowned her FEMA oversight and got creamed on “infinite money for illegal immigrants and foreign wars, but none for americans.”

then she got caught on a live mic getting the questions she should ask FEMA staffers to look “leadershippy” passed on to her from a staffer.

and then, of course, there’s FEMA overall which has become such a clownshow that they sent electric chainsaws to a town with no power.

they prioritize DEI and climate change over “preparedness.”

and so you get this.

and from that comes ron desantis not even taking kamala’s call and publicly snubbing her over hurricane milton.

“no thanks, we don’t need any of what you’re offering. the adults are busy doing adult things.”

not a good look for her kamtastic harrissness.

predictable people put predictable spin on this, but it predictably backfired.

god i love the internet.

meanwhile, RDS and JB were cozy pals and jilted joe made zero attempt to help or save her.

welcome to the big leagues kid. you don’t belong here.

they’re all turning on her unelected majesty and the pantsuit pratfalls will continue until everyone see’s what’s going on and probably well past it.

the honeymoon is over.

the october surprise will be “meeting kamala and realizing that no one wants her and that much of the DNC would rather have a fresh start in 4 years that have to pretend this woman has an IQ above room temperature and can string coherent concepts much less coherent policy together.”

powerful people have now met her. she’s a bad person, disingenuous, stupid, and incompetent. she’s also nasty as a snake and horrible to work for or with. this “mamala empathy” is a cynical sham.

get your popcorn, the movie is about to get fun.