welcome to july in these united states, a month where the scores can really change

sparta? THIS IS AMERICA!

as we escape the prisons of political correctness

and remember who our real friends are

our traditional values,

and our important cultural traditions.

it’s a time to remember how easy it used to be to start a small business

and how regulation has made a mockery of it.

and a time to remember our hard won knowledge

and to help the next generations prepare to win their own.

above all, it’s a time to remember how we started this grand adventure:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

this was a radical idea that became the cornerstone of a mighty monument to the flourishing of free people whose rights stood paramount to any who would rule them.

it must be radical for that which it seeks to check is the insidious and insistent usurpation of power by those who would take the liberties of we the people and bend and break them into mere safety state privilege and finally into the fetters of dependence and demoralization.

and despite the denials of demagogues, the time to start taking this birthright back is always now.

their arguments are facile.

and their propositions false.

for in the end, one truth shall always prevail:

happy birthday america.

we’re gonna get this back.