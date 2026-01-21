there are 1000 videos like this:

and we can pull receipts all day long.

it’s trivially easy.

ICE under obama rounded up and deported millions of people.

no one got the vapors. no one cared. both sides of the aisle applauded. this was an obvious, bipartisan plan, popular, and a staple of democratic party politics. no one called it “fascism” and “literally hitler.”

this dates back to the 90’s (and likely much further as a core political value for the american left.

and it was not controversial.

CNN ran longform pieces lauding it and doing ICE ridealongs.

no cites refused to cooperate.

they helped.

no deranged AWFULs (affluent white female urban liberals) were in the streets frothing at the mouth at federal officers and innocent bystanders who just happened to drive a dark SUV or wear a hat alike.

there were no convoys of professional agitators blockading headquarters and harassing vehicles.

everyone simply said “yup, fine, sensible plan” and got on with their day.

people handed out awards. (this is not a real photo, but the award to current border czar tom homan from obama is real.

“Homan received the Distinguished Executive Presidential Rank Award for his leadership as Executive Associate Director of Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during the Obama administration.”

now he’s “literally worse than hitler.”

you seriously cannot make this up.

the same people who were all a happy part of this center and even far left (bernie loved deportations to protect workers) are now all describing the very policies they once championed and implemented as though they were some sort of amoral genocide.

so what gives?

here’s my theory:

immigration became a weapon of political manipulation. voters were imported in vast numbers to (illegally) swell voter rolls and the census counts that drive congressional representation and electoral college votes.

massive networks of fraud, theft, electoral manipulation, funding for political campaigns, and political kickbacks were created to both pay for the lives of these imported people and to make politicians and political cronies and parties rich.

a whole machine emerged to run this playbook and the group who ran it, over time, became completely dependent upon it as their message and messengers drifted ever further from anything actually electable and deeper into sponsorship of bad people and worse policies.

and this whole edifice got so big and so blatant that the only way to sustain it was to retain power.

it was too big to hide, too obvious to lie about.

only by controlling media, politics, law enforcement, and the judiciary could this persist. the totality of the machine became incredibly powerful.

you cannot speak against it. no one will let it spread.

you cannot bring charges, we bought the prosecutors and DA’s and they will not look into it.

the governors and legislatures were captured.

the FBI and IC were captured.

the white house and DNC knew to play the game and wet their beaks.

the RNC was notoriously quiet about this as well, and i suspect we have some shoes to fall there as the “uniparty” nature of many of these matters emerges.

then a couple of massive changes hit.

the times covidian overturned so many things. it was too much, too fast, and the perviously shadowy players were forced into the light.

new factions formed made up of those who could see it, see the lies, the intent, the overreach. the “conspiracy theorists” wound up batting .900. and the middle moved. the media moved. musk buying twitter and opening it up will go down in history as a turning point. and trump’s second presidency was not naive like the first one. they went after the issue. pretense that “there is no deep state” was over.

and evidence is already overwhelming and swells like floodwaters by the day.

and it’s just getting warmed up.

and so that’s how we got to here.

there was nothing subtle about the massive, nation-state scale theft going on.

it did not rely upon stealth or trickery or cunning financial machinations.

it relied upon total institutional control, control of statehouses, legislatures, mayors, justice systems, prosecutors, and judges.

it required blind eyes from federal law enforcement and federal courts.

it required complicity from the “journalists” who should have investigated this but instead chose omertà.

it relies upon the fake voters being rounded up and peeled off voter registries.

this system of plunder all rests upon the capture of agencies and agents, a giant “look the other way” to allow for open air thieves’ forests to plunder 100’s of billions, perhaps trillions of dollars across america over decades.

and the truth got loose.

and those suppressing it can no longer hide what they are doing.

and they will always stare right at the floorboards where the body is buried.

“sanctuary city” is just doublespeak for “cover up and hide the crime.”



there is just no other way to say it:

their pretexts are plainly the most self-serving of dishonest dissembling.

a semi-smart four year old wouldn’t fall for this.

but they really have no choice.

if they comply, they die.

they could work with ICE under BO because the BO-BI and his prosectors and justice department had their backs and would allow the machine to run.

biden too (but much, much worse).

but those days are over.

if you want to know why the entrenched regimes are fighting so hard and with such blatancy in places like minnesota that seem to have acted as hubs for parts of this system, this is why.

the first trump win jarred them savagely. it was not supposed to happen and showed them how unpopular they had become.

so they tripled down on cheating and won again.

but this left them wide open and exposed.

it was the bridge too far because once you get a hold of some of the threads for real, the whole filthy sweater unravels into one big criminal pile and the grifters, criminals, NGO’s, politicians, and judges involved are all going to go down with it.

“i can haz more red yarn?”

once this machine starts to grind, it will grind fine.

and it is grinding.

so they attack as though their lives depend upon it.

because they do.

they fight the ICE they used to cooperate with to cause scandal and shift debate, but mostly they do it to try to keep the power they need to cover up their actions.

this is an existential threat to a massive syndicate of organized crime.

it makes the mafia look like cheating on the count of girlscout cookies you sold.

and once you realize that, it all snaps into place.

of course it goes to war.

of course it turns loose its agitator shock troops to make a mess and stir up violence. it ships them in from all over the country to make a last stand.

of course it whips up the useful idiots into ever greater idiocy.

this cabal is a cornered rat and will fight like one.

but it’s too late. too much has been seen by too many. the media has moved to places outside the editorial control of this cabal and agents of investigation and justice have likewise been freed to seek facts instead of covering them up.

and consequences are coming.

nothing about this was subtle.

the records on it are clear and blatant.

the endless pre-bunking of “the trump admin are fascists and will arrest their political opponents!” was one of the greatest self-tattles in human history.

they said it because they knew they had done things for which they should be arrested.

they said it because they wanted to shift the frame, to make “accountability for fraud and theft and electoral manipulation” look like “persecution” and to play the crocodile tears victim.

but it won’t work.

it just takes nerve.

now that it has started, this will only spiral bigger and bigger until we can really see the shape of what has transpired and just how criminal it became.

that which was “tinfoil” will become canon.

and a dirty regime will fall.

and in its place we can rebuild.

the first steps are always reclaiming the ability to speak simple truth, to refuse the frames that the semantic warriors seek to trap you within, to call crime crime and lies lies.

we used to know how to do this.

and we can again.

it just takes courage.

there is nothing reasonable or right about being told that you may not speak the truth or call a thing by its name.

and as we, as a society, remember that, we’re halfway home.

because, again, none of this was ever subtle.

and it has only persisted because we allowed liars and fools to dictate the terms of discourse.

and that time has ended.