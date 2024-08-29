hola team toxo.
crazy world these days. it’s enough to make even the most fecund of feline fellows fatigued.
so in fine feline fashion, i’m going walkabout for a bit to recharge and do the stuff that cats go and do when the humans cannot find them.
hold down the fort for me.
i’ll be back after labor day week with more of the same sass and snark to which we have all become accustomed.
(and then some)
and yes, there will be memes despite the break.
standards must be upheld…
i shall seek the meme.
for memes are the mind freer.
memes are the little life that bring total consciousness.
i will make my memes.
i will permit them to show the world as it is: dank and hopeful
and when i have memed and they have cried
i shall meme them for crying. and only i will remain.
(apologies to frank herbert, who did nothing to deserve this)
enjoy a great walk about. keep your claws as sharp as your wit! ♯
Have a good rest, but don't stay gone too long. The world needs your wit and humor.
Gotta follow my own advice and share this where I can (I hope you do not mind).
Here is an impassioned blistering plea about democrat compassion from a legal immigrant:
Not long after I came to America, I was exposed to the narrative that the Democrat Party was the party of the little guy and the only party with genuine care and compassion for the average American. Fortunately, because I grew up under a dictatorship, I could not be easily fooled by socioeconomic shackles masquerading as compassionate public policy. The truth is there is no compassion like Democrat compassion. It is the kind of compassion that lets people shoot illicit drugs into their body with the government's assistance. It is the kind of compassion that sees assisted suicide as a moral virtue. Democrat compassion is the kind of compassion that lets you rob the innocent in hardworking businesses in your neighborhood and walk out with impunity with no fear of prosecution.
Democrat compassion is the kind of compassion that tells vulnerable women it is their right to abort and sacrifice their unborn children on the perverted altar of female empowerment and convenience. Democrat compassion is the kind of compassion that tells children they were born in the wrong body and encourages and subsidizes their mutilation. Democrat compassion is the kind of compassion that lets boys unfairly compete against girls and take their records, their opportunities, and their scholarships, and invade their private spaces turning back decades of hard-fought gains.
Video and full transcript here (worth your time): https://tritorch.substack.com/p/left-wing-liberal-compassion-is-the <---- Share that far and wide!