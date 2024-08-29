hola team toxo.

crazy world these days. it’s enough to make even the most fecund of feline fellows fatigued.

so in fine feline fashion, i’m going walkabout for a bit to recharge and do the stuff that cats go and do when the humans cannot find them.

hold down the fort for me.

i’ll be back after labor day week with more of the same sass and snark to which we have all become accustomed.

(and then some)

A-10? this one goes up to 11.

and yes, there will be memes despite the break.

standards must be upheld…

i shall seek the meme. for memes are the mind freer. memes are the little life that bring total consciousness. i will make my memes. i will permit them to show the world as it is: dank and hopeful and when i have memed and they have cried i shall meme them for crying. and only i will remain.

(apologies to frank herbert, who did nothing to deserve this)