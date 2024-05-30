we’ve been doing a china unit in kittengarten and apparently they have an ancient curse that says “may you come to the attention of powerful people.”
i think maybe mr tony is about to learn it too!
To paraphrase a certain gato we know, "call me ms. cynical paws," but I'm afraid Fauci will slide out of this attempt to snare him the way he's slid out of so many before. The Devil protects his own.
theatrical performance to legitimize the system