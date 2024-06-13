Share this postkitten corner: degrowth degreesboriquagato.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherkitten corner: degrowth degreesthe last degree you'll ever be able to affordgatito buenoJun 13, 202486Share this postkitten corner: degrowth degreesboriquagato.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther41Sharejeez, you don’t exactly have to be nostradamus to see this one coming, do you?86Share this postkitten corner: degrowth degreesboriquagato.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther41Share
because people are asking:
degrowth is basically utopian collectivist command and control systems to dismantle free market capitalism in the name of pursuing some hazy concept of human well being (as defined by experts and technocrats).
it's the venn intersect of "benign despotism" "happy clappy gaia worship" and "economics denial."
"Degrowth is an academic and social movement critical of the hegemony of economic growth perpetuated by capitalism, and calls for an equitable and democratically-led downscaling of production and consumption in industrialised countries as a means to achieve environmental sustainability, social justice and well-being"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Degrowth
What the F is degrowth? Shrinkage?