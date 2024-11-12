we’re doing a journalism project for unit 3 of media studies in kittengarten and i think i got a major scoop on an evolving story!

you guys probably saw this:

well, speaking on the condition of anonymity, my sources tell me that the democratic national committee will not be in the running to buy CNN.

“we’ve already owned that thing for years and it doesn’t work worth a damn!” said a DNC insider. “it’s time to let anderson cooper be someone else’s problem.”