James Lindsday's reminder that the Alinsky playbook says to accuse your enemies of that which you intend to do is so useful. I believe it is possible to win the entire larger debate by using exclusively their words, side by side with a record of their actions, and then do a fill-in-the-blank for what they have planned, based on what else they are saying.
She said the Big Guy ate the cookies