object lesson number 4,271 in:

while you may control the lesson plan, the teaching, and even the access, you cannot control that which is learned.

the lesson that is taken away is always and everywhere the choice of the learner.

schools and sports bodies are still trying to teach that “boys can be girls” and that this is not some sort of unfair advantage on the sports field.

it clearly is. it’s not even debatable.

the blank statists of “gender is just a social construct” are endlessly shown to be liars in every field of athletic endeavor. “male biology and male puberty” are the most potent performance enhancing drugs known.

a group of texas under 15’s demolished the US women’s national soccer team.

look at the size difference. of course this was unfair.

this holds in basically every physical sport.

the below may be slightly dated at this point, but the basic premise holds:

apart from marathon (not an event in HS or NCAA) there is not a women’s world record in track and field that has not been beaten by a (often very young) boy.

most short-distance events see the women’s world champion exceeded by a 14-15 year old.

even the hyper endurance events like marathon where the differences are smaller and the age range stretches (likely because young men are discouraged/not allowed to run marathons for fear of injury), ulimately, the men’s marathon record is 2 hours 35 seconds, over 13 minutes faster than the women’s record)

the spread is huge in the “explosive” events like throwing and high jumping.

keep in mind that this was selected to be “close to women’s records.” by 18 most of these are absolute blow outs which makes folks like “lia” thomas who transition in college (or later) the worst cheats of all.

the gender differences are massive to the point of insurmountable and to claim otherwise is pure reality denial.

in high jump, a 14 year old boy beat the female world champ.

and that’s what makes this so grossly unfair.

i mean, what are the chances that with so few "trans” competing, all the top spots are going to boys who tuck?

is this really the lesson we want for our girls? that boys are better at girling?

because that’s some pretty grotesque ideology.

it amazes me the craziness of the boys who compete and the parents who cheer for this.

everything about it is astonishingly unselfaware and worse, unsportsmanlike.

the literal point of sports is to be sporting.

and letting a bunch of mentally ill boys who want to play at being supergirls dominate sports is not “acceptance” it’s assault.

it’s a taking and a violation.

this is not protecting women’s rights, it’s throwing girls to the wolves.

watch this pitch. it’s pure shutout ball from a boy who would be of zero consequence on a male mound.

get to the end.

how can anyone be teammates with this?

watch “marissa” celebrating. it seems like a common trait in all these boys competing as girls: they strut like they are great champions and big stars instead of predatory cheaters. they all act like bruce jenner on a wheaties box which is trebly fascinating in light of the fact that bruce became caitlyn yet still opposes trans women in women’s sports.

this preening self-satisfaction in engaging in unfair play to become the center of undeserved attention is just further manifestation of the same mental illness that drives johnny to become jenny in the first place and it’s being aided and abetted by a full panoply of mentally ill munchausen mommies and the systemic lunacy of counselors, principals, and officials who all “stand with crazy” because it makes them feel like they have a cause and garners them attention.

it’s the ultimate ascension of narrative over fact.

it’s also surprisingly well documented as mental illness.

this is not even so much “gender” as “performance.”

it’s narcissism and attention seeking, broken people looking to be placed in protected classes from which they may dominate others without fear of reprisal or resistance.

it’s an awful new kind of tiger momming: my boy cannot win against boys so let’s beat the girls and dare anyone to cry foul. so proud! winning!

certain internet felines of questionable goodness had some further thoughts on this matter.

this is performative mental illness stealing glory and sanity from girls who did nothing to deserve this.

adults should be protecting them from this, not gut-punching and robbing them in service of cheap, self-absorbed virtue signaling and trophy stealing.

it’s not “so brave” it’s rank cowardice and flailing failure.

and it’s just going to keep happening until someone stops these people. they’re mentally ill. they will not moderate or limit themselves. they experience the controversy as attention making them both more ill and titillating their narcissism to new levels of excess.

they are getting off on being on these podiums as a form of transgression.

and while the powers that be might think this is a lesson in “tolerance,” it’s not.

it’s a lesson in the systemic abuse of power by unhinged human failures taking out their own inner emptiness and turmoil on others.

if you want to dress like a girl, well, that’s on you. best of luck. but taking it further to wanting to compete against them, dominate them, and stand proudly over them in victory?

get lost.

this is not about your gender identity anymore.

this is about weak people needing to feel powerful and important.

is that really the altar upon which any sane society should sacrifice the pride and safety of its high performing females?

watch this video. i don’t know who pudgy guy in the hat is, but some area dads need to take him off the field and have a serious level-setting conversation with him about how he’s no longer allowed to be in charge of anything.

seriously, imagine the mindset that sends these champions off because they will not bow to the dude in a dress demanding top honors.

get lost, muppet. your services are no longer needed. maybe go run some laps and see if you can work off that gut.

the heroes here are the girls who stood up by standing down. they’re being made to make terrible choices they should not have to. señor pudgy polo may try to DQ then and take away their top ranks. this can cost scholarships and opportunities. it demeans their hard work. it affects their lives.

i was an athlete and i’m here to tell you: the work it takes to win state is no joke. if i had lost because someone shaved an adult chimpanzee and let him wrestle 145, i’d have been livid. (i’d also probably have had dislocated joints)

this is, to put a perfectly fine point on it: bullshit.

it should never have happened, needs to stop right now, and every podium, medal, and record held by a bio boy needs to be removed from the girl’s books.

this whole horrorshow has become about oppressive politics of division. this stuff is so systemically ingrained into everything that midjourney (which is horribly prudish and woke in very biased fashion) would not even draw me “a cat as a track and field athlete wearing a jersey with ‘XX’ on it.” it triggered the hate speech guardrail.

this is the game of the suppressor and the silencer.

people are accusing the girl in the black of a hate crime for competing in an “XX” t shirt demanding girls sports for biological girls.

they are wrong.

she’s opposing a hate crime perpetrated by the dude next to her who demands to use XY to beat her.

and any society that cannot see that has well and truly lost its way.

every girl in this picture can see what’s going on. they know what’s right here. and little by little, they are starting to stand. first a trickle, then a flood.

i’m sorry that they have to, but these girls are learning a lesson of great import. they are learning to stand and to fight, to carve out their own space and their own values.

and each who stands will empower the next.

unlike all the “fake oppression” made up by desperate social theorists and divisive authoritarians, this generation will come of age set against a regime of actual authoritarian oppression and lysenko science that is worth fighting against.

and where the fake fight made those before them muddled and manipulated, they will emerge from theirs strong and independent.

the real lessons find a way.

and an awful lot of us have your backs, girls.

know that.

you are on the right side of this.

the first time i see a whole field of girls stand stock still at the starting gun and force the boy to run alone all the way through the finish and then and only then run a race of their own to see who is fastest, bad cattitude is in on the documentary to make you the new freedom riders.

and you’ll have earned it.