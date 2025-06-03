bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
12h

Surprised that more girls haven’t boycotted these competitions. Imagine how powerful it would be if they stood still while the boy ran by himself, exposed for all to see. Blue states are playing the FAFO game - happy lgbtqia month!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
44 replies
John Henry Holliday, DDS's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS
11hEdited

The girl in the XX shirt is incredibly fit and athletic. The boy competing against her looks like he was liberated from Dachau last Tuesday. She stands no chance against him.

We are here: “A time is coming when men will go mad, and when they see someone who is not mad, they will attack him, saying, 'You are mad; you are not like us.”--St. Anthony the Great

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
259 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture