it’s fascinating to see what allegedly politically sophisticated people can and cannot manage to learn.

but even in this fecund field the democrat double downs on the terrible trans agenda of the crazypants biden era stand out as special.

“there is obviously a lot of soul searching going on, and that’s a good thing!”

says the lady who then immediately pivots to

“what i worry about is that in the course of that soul searching some democrats might reach the wrong sweeping conclusions!”

it’s so perfect. so patronizing, so entitled, so intolerant, so, well, orwellian.

she’s learned nothing. “the GOP played dirty and said mean things about trans!” is her takeaway.

she’s literally tying to push back with “there just are not that many men getting free sex changes in prison so they can go bunk with the ladies so it’s not a big deal!”

sorry, but anyone who supports that even once is not anyone you want in power.

“hey, it’s just a few girls getting knocked off podiums by boys who tuck!”

same thing. one is too many.

“morality only matters at scale.”

quite the philosophy…

she even vilifies the “defector dem” who says “i agree this boys in girls sports thing is a danger but my party tells me that i cannot say so.”

predictably and without a hint of shame or irony or any rudiment of self assessment, team swamp donkey crucified him for speaking out.

and jen’s response is right in line: you’re wrong. you cannot have this belief. if this were an issue at 1000’s of schools it would be worthy of debate but i claim it’s rare so no need to discuss it.

i mean, so is ritual cannibalism but that’s hardly an excuse to avoid addressing it when it crops up and the point is that these trans-gressions can be at any school, any time so no space is ever really “safe.”

and people do not want that.

they spoke.

but peppermint psaki still wants to play the enforcer for the orthodoxy that everyone is so sick of.

wake up and smell what you’re shoveling, jennifer.

you’re the one alienating everyone.

here’s a fun inversion: there are very few trans people in america at all. it’s a deminimous %. so, why bother having a debate? just let it slide. why does it need to be in so many schools and classrooms and halls of power? why are we changing everything? why do 7 year olds need to learn this? if so few boys play girl’s sports, why change girl’s sports? how many people does this really effect? (especially if we stop the oppressive social contagion by authority figure proselytization)

still like your argument framing, jen?

thought not.

that’s because it’s facile.

americans are actually quite tolerant and open minded people. no one really cared about trans until it got political and started forcing itself into consciousnesses and spaces and running roughshod over anyone who tried to resist.

“accept me?” works. “accept me!” with a side order of “or else” backed by the power of the state? not so much. if that’s how you sell pretty much no one wants to buy your product.

think you are whatever you like but you do not get to demand and require that others agree. is that really such a difficult idea?

(and if it is, what does this say about you?)

but this was their push from soup to nuts. it was not rights, it was colonization. it was demands to invade spaces and requirements that everyone get on board and simper “so stunning, so brave.”

blech.

they pushed it into the white house, the administrative state, the military, and the schools.

it was relentless, outlandish demoralization.

suddenly every group had to change to accommodate a tiny minority.

they led with it and died by it.

and when they lost folks like me, it was the beginning of the end for them.

i am actually fine with lots of forms of identity, probably far more so than most. i have loads of gay friends, weird friends, friends with non-traditional lifestyles, and have worn halloween costumes that would make marylin manson say “jeez dude, that’s a bit much.”

and i literally do not care what consenting adults get up to in their own homes.

but in public, i do care. i care if the people trusted to make rules about health and health education are sane and stable and healthy.

i care what they push as “health” and “care” and if they lie about “puberty blockers being reversible” and foist that upon uncomprehending youth and munchausen by mommy smothers.

i care about having ideology force fed to me like i’m a pate goose and being bludgeoned into having to pretend that this is OK, that this is normal, that mental illness manifest as performative gender complexity is fine (right up until it steals your luggage).

i care about the endless hectoring and vilification as “phobic” anyone who does not simply accede to these demands.

i care about watching dudes in dresses beat living hell of of women in the olympics and crush them in volleyball and swimming and cycling and track and have to listen to these raging frauds go on TV and talk about how “it’s really not known if male puberty gives men an athletic advantage” and somehow pretend that the fact that most female world records in track having been beaten by 15 year old boys is somehow “caused by cultural gender roles.”

and i care A LOT when suddenly this is everywhere and always all about the children and educators coo about drag queen story hour and then spend so much time making children far too young to even understand the concepts memorize and normalize the “47 genders” or however many we’re allegedly up to these days that they become too innumerate to count that high.

and i am not alone.

i used to hear things like this from gay friends in SF all the time. “WTF do we have to be represented in pride parades by guys in leather vests and dog masks?” “what other subculture has to endure this?”

but that schism is nothing compared to the one that’s coming.

being gay, lesbian, bisexual, these are orientations, often known from an early age. trans etc has been trying to play off that and claim it’s the same. it’s not. wanna know how you can tell? look at the suicide rates.

lots of happy, well balanced and well calibrated gay people out there living happy, fulfilling lives. they are just people doing people things with different sex partners. sure, some are bad people, but it’s not like being straight is some sort of amulet against that. jerks and misanthropes can be found in all groups.

but trans is different. it’s in the DSM-V for a reason. finding a trans person who is not also a collection of other serious psychological or developmental problems is like finding a pearl in a flounder, especially lately. the whole movement became a scupper for pathology and turned into some sort of toxic all singing all dancing justification cult because the left started worshiping aggrievement and marginalization as if these things in and of themselves constituted some sort of virtue.

they don’t. many marginalized people wound up marginal for a reason and mistaking crazy, demanding, angry, hyper-politicized super-broken people for “entitled” and '“inspiring” and letting them shower with your daughter after swim practice is not a path to a happy society or a big tent political party.

no one wants to be in the tent with these people.

the left has become so extreme that they are alienating the LGB and making them red.

cool.

they will brook no disagreement on this issue of “i get to adopt any identity and demands that i like and you are a bad person if you refuse to grant my every histrionic whim” as though this is somehow “normal.”

it’s not difficult to see how this ethos of “act outlandish and get whatever you want” and the DEI devotees who cringingly lionize and proselytize it proved an irresistible attractor for the the venn intersect of cluster B and the gender or identity confused.

it turns into one long episode of “how many fingers am i holding up, winston” in some dark sub-basement of the ministry of love.

“play stupider games and win bigger prizes” is a dangerous offer to make to poorly calibrated people and mistaking yourself for a hero for doing so is the road to reality denial and societal dissolution.

it’s actual pathology worship.

it’s a secular religion for the over educated and under critical.

the whole thing becomes some sort of performative pratfall cult.

richard the self-styled “academic expert on all things partisan” gets hilariously trolled by zuby (a very male and very based musician)

watch as team fascism by “your credentials please” trips over its own dogma.

i suspect richard was probably quite embarrassed when he realized what had just happened. i also suspect he never even tried to generalize the lesson to:

“hey, i wonder if this is happening all the time with lots of “trans” who are really just damaged, manipulative people desperately seeking attention and privilege by abusing the uncritical empathy of others and taking them for a ride?” “hey, i wonder if “every toddler tantrum gets a cookie and if they keep it up, add some ice cream” is a poor way to rear humans into being reasonable neighbors?”

and this is the mal-action and maladaptation that’s causing LG and maybe B to flee the rest of the “complex letter people.”

it’s too many bridges, all of them too far.

vance called this trend out and the “jeffrey” class of drama-kid sexual identity theater enthusiast was palpably pearl clutching with their ghastly fake nails and making moues of incredulous incomprehension.

but vance was right. listen to “a normal gay girl” explain.

i think she’s got a point.

i think she and i are on the same team because we want the same things and she seems honest and reasonable and real.

come on in. glad to have you. we’re doing “classical liberalism” and “rights based republic” again and you’re right, no one will care who you choose to love as long as you leave others alone to make their own choices as well and leave the children out of it.

i think you’ll like it here.

my advice to literally everyone:

wanna live a happy life?

stop caring about identity. start caring about character.

the rest is window dressing.