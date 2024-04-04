Share this postmake common sense common againboriquagato.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOthermake common sense common againnot all complex problems require complex solutionsgatito buenoApr 04, 2024749Share this postmake common sense common againboriquagato.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther225Sharelots of people seem to say that fixing colleges is going to be really hard, but i dunno you guys. this seems pretty simple to me!749Share this postmake common sense common againboriquagato.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther225Share
I'll say it again;
The day before the day that someone dreamed up participation trophies was the zenith of America.
And here we are at the nadir...merely 2 generations after that fateful day...
I wish our institutions of higher learning were just that - institutions of higher learning - not laboratories conducting experiments on young people to see how best to turn them into mindless leftists via Marxist Critical Theory.