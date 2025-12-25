man, i was at a crazy party last night

but i guess it’s the season for that sort of thing

a time of sharing with friends and family

(even when we make mistakes)

or scuffle over the good toys

but you cannot let this ruin the joy!

instead use these time honored celebration strategies

that will put a song in your heart!

so merry christmas to all of you and all of yours from bad cats everywhere

go have fun.

(and don’t make me come down there for you…)

kay?