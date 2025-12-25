bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Ungovernable's avatar
The Ungovernable
9h

merry christmas to the naughty kitty

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
la chevalerie vit's avatar
la chevalerie vit
9h

Merry Christmas Gato and fellow readers!

Socks for Lt. Dan 🤣

Loud celebrations disturbing the peace and quiet is the trigger not only for Grinch but also for Grendel. Whoville and Heorot, advisory tales 🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
96 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 el gato malo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture