merry christmas
(did that cat seriously just do a christmas memepool? lol. yup. you must be new here...)
man, i was at a crazy party last night
but i guess it’s the season for that sort of thing
a time of sharing with friends and family
(even when we make mistakes)
or scuffle over the good toys
but you cannot let this ruin the joy!
instead use these time honored celebration strategies
that will put a song in your heart!
so merry christmas to all of you and all of yours from bad cats everywhere
go have fun.
(and don’t make me come down there for you…)
kay?
merry christmas to the naughty kitty
Merry Christmas Gato and fellow readers!
Socks for Lt. Dan 🤣
Loud celebrations disturbing the peace and quiet is the trigger not only for Grinch but also for Grendel. Whoville and Heorot, advisory tales 🤣