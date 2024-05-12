because none of this is as easy as it looks.
and moms gave up a lot
and passed many rigorous selection processes
to get to the point where they could protect you
and never abandon you. (even when it was tempting)
because let’s face it, we were not easy
and much was expected
and appreciation
and cooperation might have been a bit scant.
and all in all, they helped us out
and coped with us pretty well
each in their own special ways.
thanks mom.
Granny and her ducks!
Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers!