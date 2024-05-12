because none of this is as easy as it looks.

and moms gave up a lot

and passed many rigorous selection processes

to get to the point where they could protect you

and never abandon you. (even when it was tempting)

because let’s face it, we were not easy

and much was expected

and appreciation

and cooperation might have been a bit scant.

and all in all, they helped us out

and coped with us pretty well

each in their own special ways.

thanks mom.