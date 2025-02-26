overton windows are kind of like being a kid out swimming at the shore: while you’re out in the water, you don’t really notice it, but then something makes you look up and you realize how far down the beach you have drifted. “wow, where did i leave my towel?”

the change is little by little then all at once. a few individuals push the boundaries early and generally get absolutely blasted for it. they get opposed from every side and ripped to shreds. then, one day, years later, you look back on it and cannot even see what was objectionable. it’s hard to even remember what the fuss was about.

the change is so thorough that it can feel like collective amnesia.

in many ways, that’s just what it is.

that which was basically called a “hate crime” and “anti-science” and “anti-social” suddenly becomes “just common sense” and that which seemed moral is revealed as monstrous.

this is just human psychology and psychological need.

once the window moves, it’s very difficult to remember looking through it from where it used to be and many people do not want to because it makes them remember things about themselves that they would rather forget.

there was a year or more when people like this were considered “the good guys.” these views were lauded and repeated, carried in newspapers and shrilled on TV. those putting them forth did so with pride and purpose. they were sure they were on the team of goodness and light.

today this is obviously grotesque and only a tiny handful of the most brainwashed and lunatic are still on board. masks, covid vaxx, dodgy covid treatments, eschewing treatments that actually worked, lockdowns, closures, that which was a definite and strident orthodoxy, it’s all gone.

the world woke up and the folks who wanted to just proclaim “mistakes were made, let’s let bygones be bygones and forget the whole thing” are not getting much in the way of traction.

sure, lots of people want to forget, but a lot of people want to remember too.

and this is not going away.

and there is quite a lot of overton left to move.

people now mostly know the virus came from a lab.

they do not realize that NIH paid for it.

they do not know that the mRNA “vaccines” used NIH technology and that NIH staffers were paid direct royalties that they had no requirement to disclose.

the fact that the drugs that were shipped were not the same ones in the trials is not known by most.

the fact that “long covid” is mostly vaccine injury is not known by most

most still think “the vaccine helped” and are in for a nasty rugpull as the facts emerge

this is all coming soon.

the panic is starting.

this yale “study” was damage control.

it was a limited hangout to try to make the issue look small and limited. it’s not.

this was a back-fire set to try to save their house.

it was a setup for narratives like this.

this is going to be the fairy tale the politicians and media leaders who pushed the mRNA "vaxx" will need to keep telling themselves.

it worked. it saved lives.

it didn't. it killed people wholesale and made a pandemic worse. it bent curves the wrong way and was associated with persistent upticks in all cause mortality all over the world and all cause death was higher in the vaxxed.

actual covid deaths rose post vaccine.

they are going to keep telling this lie because they have to. they have to not because they're being paid or forced (though perhaps they are) but rather because if they admitted the truth, it would end them.

imagine you shilled for a dodgy drug that caused megadeaths. could you handle that about yourself? you're pol pot. you're jim jones. how you feeling? not so good, huh?

this is probably too much for most of these people to psychically bear.

they will deny it until something breaks.

but when it breaks, they will need someone to blame apart from themselves. it will be a matter of self preservation.

my guess: it jumps to the pharma cos and executives.

"we wuz lied to! we're victims too!"

it’s just the low energy path.

the biden admin could hold it back.

trump, RFK, makary, bhattacharya: they are going to push it forward.

there will be a very sudden change in jerseys and plays like this may become career moves that people really regret.

we’re already seeing some VERY conspicuous side swapping as the new reality settles in.

it will keep coming.

who had “jeff bezos makes the washington post libertarian” on their 2025 bingo card?

we can argue about whose transitions are sincere and whose simply tactical weathervane whiparounds, (yes zuckerbot 9000, i’m looking at you)

and about whether we can trust these people as genuine converts or if they are merely allies of convenience, but it looks to me like either way, the functional messaging monopoly of media has broken and the position of “permanent state/hard-left regime water carrier” has become increasingly untenable. outlets like CNN and MSNBC are done for. they will not survive. these folks are on the wrong side of a zeitgeist and the center window is moving off of them. soon, the NYT will be “fringe.”

the white house just turfed out the WHCA, an unelected, un-authorized, unaccountable guild that for 80 years has monopolized control of “who gets to be in the white house briefing room,” even charging news outlets for the privilege. but they were just a gang of bullies running an unauthorized toll booth to extract guild profits and manage access to some of the most important information in the world.

predictably, they are big mad that someone else might get a turn and their extortion racket has been turned off, but this “objection” rings hilariously false.

they had no standing, no right to gate access to america’s executive. they just took it one day and held it for generations. they limited access and narrative and profited from it.

once, someone might have bought this crybully tantrum, but the overton moved here too. media needs to be free, needs to broaden, needs to move to the relevant and to the trusted. new outlets, new outlooks, new output.

it’s a brave new day.

those who have been pushing this overton are now finding help. the shift has already been vast, but a bigger shift is coming.

a full phase change from “government is the solution” to “government is the problem” is coming.

and then the scores can really change.

and for those unable or unwilling to recognize this?

well, tough noogies.

you’re going to get left behind and at a certain point, the world will just move on without you.

enjoy your free lifetime supply of irrelevance.