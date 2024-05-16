this is rep james comer grilling NIH deputy director lawrence tabak. he asks about an email from david morenz, senior advisor to tony fauci at NIH to peter daszak, the head of ecohealth, the group funded by NIH who ran and funded the gain of function experiments at the wuhan institute of virology and was so instrumental in the campaign to brand any notion that this could be the source for what came to be called “covid 19” as a “conspiracy theory.”

it’s quite a set of questions.

"i learned from our FOIA (freedom of information act, the legislation that allows citizens to demand to see the work of the government) lady here how to make emails disappear after i am FOIA'd but before the search starts so I think we are all safe. plus, i deleted most of those earlier emails after sending them to gmail."

this is so many egregious violations it’s hard to even know where to start.

this is destruction of evidence in the face of investigation. it’s also the use of untracked unofficial emails for official business which is supposed to be a no no. and, obviously, this all pales in comparison to the underlying actions it was intended to conceal.

but sometimes, you get al capone on tax evasion.

congress may be bad at science and worse at rooting out grift, but they’re actually pretty good at rules and laws like “you don’t get to destroy evidence and play hide the ball.”

ideal? no. but at least it’s a start. because not everyone was quite as smart at they thought…

“we’re all smart enough to know to never have smoking guns and if we did, we wouldn’t put them in emails and if we found them, we would delete them.”

it was a bad day all in for NIH, ecohealth, and teflon tony at congress.

"finally, emails show that dr. moran would share internal discussions regarding upcoming FOIA releases with dr. daszak. he would then help dr. daszak craft responses to documents being released in these FOIAs. are those actions consistent with NIH policies?"

hard to imagine this going over well in certain quarters.

this was obviously fraud, conspiracy, and mendacious messaging to gaslight america.

they were all involved. certain internet felines have been yowling about this for years.

it was not subtle they bragged about it. they drew public maps.

-peter daszak

then they lied.

it was relentless.

and many hands were dirty

and they tried to attack those who asked questions because they knew they were guilty but needed to play the victim.

methinks the hobbit doth protest too much

well, maybe now the threads are really, truly getting pulled out into the light.

this is a sort of pivotal acid test moment for america.

if we sweep this under the rug and let fauci and collins and morens and daszak and baric and health hobbit hotez skate, we’re in real trouble.

if you can walk away from this, you can walk away from anything.

if there is no accountability for this, it’s just plain over. will the last congresscritter out please turn off the lights.

this can be the leading edge of a broom that sweeps clean and leads to the drastic reduction or even elimination of these disturbingly dishonest and self-serving agencies and the profiteers and patrons who rule them like feudal fiefdoms, or it can be the failure of nerve that sets up the next calamity.

there’s no middle way and “business as usual” is just not going to cut it.

an awful lot of good people got horrendously maligned and canceled trying to drag this into public view and belief.

let’s finish the job.

getting called “a conspiracy theorist” these days is not an epithet, it’s a merit badge.

let’s make it 38.