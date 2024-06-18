“saying the quiet part out loud” is a time honored tradition among echo chamber denizens. they forget there is a world outside and that not everyone has committed to their particular brand of kool aid. but sometimes you get a really special one, a step beyond just inapposite admission and stumble upon an actual mother lode of self-indictment proudly promulgated as virtue and progress. this is one of those. so buckle up. this is really quite the ride.

a great many have come to realize that climate science and climate reporting have become the near exclusive domain of the charlatan, the demagogue, and the grifter. the slant and proselytizing is pervasive to the point where is becomes self-discrediting. there has been some debate on whether this is an emergent phenomenon or an actual conspiracy, and nothing helps settle such matters like “finding the actual fricking conspiracy playbook given pride of place right out on the coffee table.”

and availing oneself of such opportunities to look under the hood at the engine of “expertise” is often a rewarding enterprise.

so let’s have a read, shall we?

welcome to the oxford climate journalism network, a group funded by the thompson reuters foundation and whose courses receive direct funding from such luminaries as the laudes foundation, the european climate fund (itself funded by extinction rebellion’s christopher hohn) as well as billionaire green grifter jeremy granthom.

they have been running quite the old timey revival tent for “climate journalism” that seems to sit at the venn intersect of malthus, goebbels, and sand hill road. and their “lessons learned” would be well for all to learn as this is not so much a class in journalism, research, and impartiality as it is a playbook for the colonization of news, newsrooms, and messaging.

let’s see what they “learned.”

more capture of more reporters on more topics. move outside of climate specialists and make every story a climate story. this technique is called “embedding” and it’s very effective as a means to shape perception. “wow, even the cooking column speaks about climate change. everyone must believe this!”

ubiquity seems like certainty.

of course, it helps to make sure everyone stays on message and in line with the commissars and commissariat.

have confidence comrades! it’s easy once you learn “attribution science” from the “world weather attribution initiative.”

this is actual hilarity. it’s bought and paid for rush to market made to measure attribution models claiming to be “studies.” this is from their own page on this. they are outright bragging about having fast spin citation scams ready to go. care to wager that there has never been a study that did not find the same culprit?

the key is to be prepared you see! because this is evergreen. all predictable weather is crisis so get ready to get loud. (after all, we already promised to get you attribution.) i mean, seriously, you simply cannot make this up.

note that saffron is not a scientist. she’s basically an art director.

she has notably called for “fines and imprisonment” for doubting or criticizing “well supported science.”

(hey, where have we heard that one before?)

this is truly an august collection of mentorship. now how much would you pay? but don’t answer yet, because you’ll also get such tutelage as “find your mango!” a charmingly nonsensical and subjective emotional appeal to days gone by when fruit was tastier because the world was cool.

this one really hits home, no? once you realize it’s being overtly taught, the unrelenting “everyhting you love will be destroyed in a fiery conflagration of climate collapse” missives coalesce into a simple picture, don’t they?

and this really cements it:

just a little embedding everywhere. every story is a climate story, the weather is always your fault, and the only cure is bigger and more global government. none of this is an accident, amigos. it’s not some emergent confluence of views. this is an actual school to learn how to turn your reporter gig into green grant griftopia, just learn the magic words, put them everywhere, and let the money roll in.

but wait, there’s more. because we can get your boss in on it too! it’s practically an MLM.

ready to buy? well hold onto your seats, because we’ve also got lessons in inversion and accusing the other side of that which you are doing:

billionaire green grifter who buys politicians and reporters accuses others of bad behavior around power and money. film at 11.

handy behavioral psychology tips straight from the nudge unit:

and in case you need a nudge yourself because gazing into the abyss you’ve been hired to sell becomes too much, we got you!

and this is a wonderful way to keep the truly mentally unwell and anxious in the saddle and help them remember that they are not the bad guys for manipulating people, they are the victims here!

group therapy is also available!

did they seriously just say “those who get indoctrinated show links to being more indoctrinated”? quite the finding! so stunning. so brave.

whew! having been through this, snark fails even me.

this confession as manifesto is a truly revelatory piece of work.

it’s like a cult doing an exposé on itself while mistaking it for a marketing brochure. worse, it might actually be both.

i’ll wager this reads like catnip to a certain sort of reporter, the anxious annies and poverty stricken peters seeking reassurance, mission, and money. in-crowd, this probably plays well. but out-crowd, well, i’ll leave that one to you and simply confine myself to one simple admonition that should always be front of mind in situations such as these: