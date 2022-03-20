bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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NCmom's avatar
NCmom
Mar 20, 2022

Men playing dress up with my immutable biology is misogynistic and cruel. Giving delusional men access to my daughters private spaces and athletic competitions is overtly anti-girl.

Lots of fat ugly women, and all “liberal” men hate strong athletic women and girls. The NCAA and Ivy schools despise strong women even more than white men with traditional values.

F*** them all. This is the real war......... against the insane semantics gymnastics of loud people who add absolutely nothing positive to society.

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Lara's avatar
Lara
Mar 20, 2022

I have one trans friend. I support people living their lives and having governance of their bodies. I do not care who loves whom & what they do together as consenting adults (no children or animals, obvs). None of these decisions are my business and they do not affect my love for them as friends & family.

But this women's swimming situation is straight up doping. It's really as simple as that to me. If any of the assigned female at birth competitors took massive steroids to increase muscle mass, or cardiac meds to increase cardiovascular capacity, or inhalers to open up their airways, whatever..., they'd be kicked out of the sport.

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