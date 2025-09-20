bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Agent 1-4-9's avatar
Agent 1-4-9
1h

I live in a very red rural area in a red state. Official vaccine uptake was around 55%. I know my neighbors for at least a mile in all directions (not as many neighbors as you might think due to the distance between houses). EVERYONE owns multiple guns. You hear them going off regularly as people practice on their property (including me). I feel supremely safe. We don't need to lock our doors, keys are often left in ignitions. At the local grocery I've accidently forgotten my wallet and keys while I shopped and both were still there when I came out.

About two miles down the road there's a small stand that has a sign stating "FRESH EGGS". A cooler contains several cartons of eggs and a coffee can with a slot in the lid is provided to pay for the eggs. It's not chained up. The stand has been there for at least a decade, so I'm assuming the money isn't regularly stolen. It's a whole different world from the city life I grew up in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Regina Filippone's avatar
Regina Filippone
1h

I live in California, so all I can do is hope and buy more ammo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
70 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture