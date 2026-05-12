bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Aaron's avatar
Aaron
3hEdited

I don't think there's any empathy involved. This woman didn't refuse to cooperate with prosecutors because she feels bad for black men. She did it because she didn't want to have to tell her AWFL friends she was testifying against one. She did it because there were major virtue-signaling points in her crowd from "I didn't want to put another black man in jail." Everyone surely clapped.

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Ludwig Von Rothbard's avatar
Ludwig Von Rothbard
3h

"My friend freaks out, runs away,....well, what are liberal friends for?

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