well, maybe you deserved it!

so toughen up buttercup

and get on board with the team that gets stuff done!

because the world is a hard place

full of horrors beyond imagination

and all of this fake self help

fake heroes

and avoidance is not going to cut it.

getting ahead requires commitment

and agency

and focused eyes upon the prize.

for the world will not always give you ice cream

so you gotta learn to “shake it off”

people are counting on you.