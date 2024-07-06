longtime gatopal™ eugyppius had a comment i found thought provoking. (and if you’re not going to trust medieval scribes, then who are you going to trust? seriously.)

this seems correct. the simpy "center right" who lacked belief in rights or republics has been a door mat for the far left that masquerades as "center left” for ages because as the old political saw says “you cannot beat something with nothing” and the center right has long been the party of nothing.

they have been worse than “no defense” and crossed over into “active accomplices to societal dissolution.”

this is simply a terrible and increasingly tragic (and costly) worldview:

and people are waking up to this, tossing the greens, and embracing rights and nationalist ideas rather than be eaten by pseudoscience cults and globalists.

pretending to play at “centrism” while getting played like a $4 banjo by radical groups making extreme demands because “we should compromise” is not a path to success when your opposition excels at weaponizing empathy and trait empathization, rigging systems, and making up lysenko level “science” to justify ideology and to gin up pretext for power grabs. it’s the road to repeated rookings.

past a point, you simply cannot compromise with people. compromise presumes reasonableness, and that’s a very expensive assumption about unreasonable people.

they will not respond by seeking to work with you or understand you. they will just keep surging to ever greater extremes so that “splitting the difference” keeps sliding ever in their direction. this is the original “give them an inch and they’ll take you a mile” gang.

the triple truth is that once you give them even a crack in your rights structures into which to place their prybars, they will break them asunder. once you cede the idea that your rights are inalienable and grant exceptions “for emergencies” you’ve lost. the rest is a rearguard fight over what privileges you may retain. (and a losing one at that)

you cannot reform institutions this captured and corrupt. they cannot be “fixed from within” with better and smarter and more honorable people next time.

you need to rip them up root and stem and salt the fetid fields from which they sprang.

and this is why the “center right/RINO/rishi” clownshow has become a bigger threat than even the left. it provides a patina of craven “bipartisan” cover for grifters, cowards, and simps.

and this is why you should, from le pen to the US congressional mavericks to even the UK and regardless of any short term prices paid, be VERY glad to see to see the firmament under this dupesquad dissolving.

while having a wide ranging discussion with gatopal™ @hkuppy (a global macro fund manager and fellow PR resident) he commented (used with permission)

“Wish our team would fight back. We just play by the rules and get fuct. That’s what Pinochet understood.”

these sentiments really capture what i think constitutes the rising zeitgeist. we’re done accommodating you lunatics. it’s time for actual adults to return to the room and supplant the squalling squalor you have inflicted upon us, our economies, our cultures, and our institutions.

many seem to think that the UK election stands as contradiction of this and a bucking of the trend of the rest of europe, and at first pass one might mistake this for a landslide.

but it wasn’t.

more than anything, it was an electoral quirk.

labor got 65% of seats in parliament on 34% of the vote.

their overall share of votes was not even up in comparison to the last two elections where they averaged 37%.

labor did not win, the tories lost.

the tories lost because they were a weaksauce clown conclave of middle right pabulum, a party of tepid nothing with a side order of davos. they fragmented and dropped from 45 to 24. that’s a drubbing. the lib dems stayed the same. the huge surge was farage and his reform party that took 14% but owing to the vagaries of the UK system, got basically no seats (1%). i would not count on that persisting.

the UK system is a weird one where each seat is its own contest and a plurality rather than a majority is sufficient to win. there are no run offs or a need to get to 50%. in a two party system this works out to be simple and sensible. in a many party system where the two bigs are only getting 58% between them, it can spiral into some bizarre outputs (like 34% gets you 65% while 14% gets you 1%) because a seat can be won on 34% of the vote if the rest of the votes goes 24, 12, 30. many of these wins were very narrow. with a bit of ground game and better turnout, reform could well have wound up with major seatcount. with farage now seated, expect them to campaign far better next time and with vastly greater overall profile.

this UK election was, in an important sense, a ripping off of the bandaid. it has seemed like western politics have been stuck in this unsolvable deadlock because the right needs to fracture in order to heal itself. it needs to cast off the mollywobble middle and step back up to principle and purpose rather than managing the decline of western civ by slowing it down (charitably) 5%.

biden’s mid terms were an incredible time to run on an alternate vision, a contract with amercia 2.0. instead, we got literally nothing. they ran on nothing. it was about as inspiring as a bowl of soggy grits and until a real vision arises, the right is going nowhere.

farage is a divisive character to some people, but that starts to look more and more like a feature than a bug. and there is vision here. even wikipedia struggles to make him look unsound.

all the wailing and gnashing of teeth is a defunct middle right losing its grip because it long ago lost its relevance yet demands to continue to make pretense with a counterpoint of the left screeching in terror at the prospect of being called on its manifold bluffs and systemic subterfuge and facing real, principled opposition.

a new coalition unafraid to take a step back in order to take 3 forward is emerging.

and it’s time to get on board.

“we need to win to effect change” winds up being the style of the enduring loser who will never change anything. if you’re such a weaksauce milquetoast that you fear electoral defeat more than you fear selling your principles and people down the river and perpetuating forever the very decline you purport to oppose, then you do not deserve to win and even if you do, you will change nothing.

so what’s the point?

such politicos are nothing but damage, an un-healing wound where growth should be.

it’s “short term reasonable” as the enemy of long term success and until this “RINO right” of republic wreckers is called on their stance and repudiated, nothing can get better. the radical left has become too astute at manipulating and end running them. it’s one big, repetitive pratfall and if losing an election is what it takes to scrape these barnacles off the US constitution, institutions, and societal high grounds, then so be it.

the important part is to start.

the authoritarian, collectivist left cannot be defeated so long as the rights based right must endure these vexatious vichys as colleagues and coalition-mates.

cutting them loose and damn the costs is the only way we get our nations back.

so it is not we who should and shall be going gentle into this goodnight.

it’s the center right.

and lions are waking.