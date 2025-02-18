preface:

we’re about to live through some wild times. this can cause orientation failures and the kind of fear that keeps a mind from processing what it is seeing. overton windows become phantasmagoric terror tracks when they move too fast. people lose grounding and i think it’s coming, at least for those who have not spent the last 5 years swimming in this as many of us have and even perhaps for us as well.

the thing about going looking for answers is sometimes you find them and the size of the genie in this bottle may wind up vastly exceeding the expectations of even the jaded. where can one place one’s feet when the whole of the alleged firmament suddenly dissolves? it’s an interesting problem.

obviously, a lot of this piece is somewhat or even quite a lot speculative and perhaps a bit deliberately hyperbole-laden to emphasize a point, but perhaps a lot of it isn’t. perhaps a lot of is is hard, nasty, realpolitik fact and the thing about reality is it does not go away just because one refuses to believe it. if we’re to get through the incipient trials without being eaten alive or buried under cognitive dissonance and losing the plot, we and many others are going to need a framework for understanding and it has to start somewhere, so why not with conspiracy kittycats?

this turned out a lot longer and perhaps a bit more wide ranging than i expected. but here we go:

“State is the name of the coldest of all cold monsters. Coldly it lies; and this lie slips from its mouth: “I, the state, am the people.” -Nietzsche

the revelations that are coming for america possess the potential to reshape our entire notion of the relationship between citizen and state. this presents at once opportunity and challenge. the amount of pent up information hidden behind the dam will unleash a deluge and the level of overton movement and perspective shift it potentiates will be nothing short of revolutionary.

perhaps it will all come and our minds, especially those in the middle of the bell curve of opinion, will have to play catch-up for years, but i’m not sure it can really function that way. i suspect the cultureshock is inevitable.

my greatest and most honest fear is that it will be too much too fast and that the american mind, the american zeitgeist will not be able to handle it.

but these are our cards and we must play them.

so it’s time to start really talking about this.

the requirement to handle such shifts in perception and to integrate this new sense of reality and all its implications into lives and ethics and worldview may well constitute the crucible of our time.

and we need to get it right.

because the future is riding on it.

the american conception of the state has gone badly wrong and the american state has rotted and festered beneath us into something more predatory than protective.

this machine within the machine has been carefully and with much calculation hidden.

the epithet “conspiracy theorist” was coined to discredit those who sought to pull at its edges to see what might unwind.

and for the first time since before many, perhaps any of us were born, there is real desire to drag it into the light and expunge it from our lives and unless i miss my guess, frames are going to shift in a manner few humans have ever experienced.

what most thought at worst a bumbling but well meaning friend will be revealed instead as a most manxome longtime foe.

what many thought to be a parent or protector will prove a monster.

i am in awe of what i suspect we are about to live through. we are entering not just a quantitatively different time, but a qualitatively different time. a time when things long hidden in clear and open view shall be laid plain as what they are instead of what american center hoped and pretended they might be. there is no further benefit to benefit of doubt.

this is the moment when the picture snaps from being a vase to being two faces.

and the faces will not be friendly.

the machine has foreseen this. they took precautions. they hid in righteous view using inversion, misdirection, hostages, and lies.

in the fine tradition of “hiding your ammo dump under a kindergarten and then accusing the other side of attacking children” or “mingling your combatants with non-combatants so you can claim any attack is an attack on the civilians you chose to use as human shields,” the US deepstate has adopted all of these terrorist tactics and more. it’s getting pretty grotesque as it becomes increasingly clear what has been going on.

pointy questions are warranted.

let’s have a look.

USAID was a full blown covert influence organization meddling in elections, schools, societies, and who knows what else both abroad and at home. it used networks of NGO cutouts to fund interventions in US elections, to support innumerable US candidates, george soros, 10’s of thousands of partisans, illegal immigration, all manner of DEI and critical everything theory, trans, and even fabricating evidence in the impeachment attempts on donald trump.

they ran a massive global propaganda network of bought and paid for media and used it aggressively in america, circumventing the longstanding laws about “CIA and NSA are not supposed to spy on or propagandize americans” that have already been left in such post patriot act tatters.

USAID knew they were coloring WAY outside the lines, especially in manipulating media and elections in the US.

that's why they hid their influence op inside an ostensible charity.

they hid a direct action regime change team in an alleged “aid organization” in order to make opposition to election meddling and coup instigation look like being “anti global poor.”

it's designed to make opposition look bad. this is like hezbollah putting the ammo dump under a hospital except, in the case of USAID, it's not even a real hospital.

many, probably most of these “charities” are frauds and self-dealing criminal enterprises. everyone had their hand out and their beak wet.

funny how the puppy is always the first to go…

this has not ended. the “mainstream media” in the US refuses to cover most of the fraud instead choosing to play the tune for the piper who pays the bills and cry to the heavens about the injustice of all this callous closure.

these people have the morality of frogs riding scorpions and half the integrity.

the collapse of “old media” as a result of the internet has been a bonanza for propagandists. everyone went broke and their editorial allegiance could be purchased for pittances and disguised as “private enterprise.” and oh how the money rolled in. american old media became a dependency of the deepstate and its NGO allies and fronts. did you wonder why they all always instantly had the same angles and talking points? they got them from the same gold giver.

this DoD grant to retuers news was $9,000,000 to pursue “active social engineering” against “large scale social deception.” anyone who believes the “against” part reads too much retuters. if these people had a “give the whole world a kitten” grant they would use it to come to your house and kidnap your dog.

this has become the majority of media. it’s not isolated examples. entire industries and NGO ecosystems created a “climate fear talking point industrial complex” complete with schools and made to measure hobgoblins with which to menace their audience. this was all paid for by governments to push their green agendas. USAID was training 10’s of thousands of reporters. so was russia because wrecking western energy systems and upping dependence on russian gas is a sound geopolitical move for them.

i’m not sure most of america is ready to realize that it’s not a few lies sprinkled into the media but the whole media complex that has of late existed only to lie because it was, quite literally, an arm of the machine.

any truth that managed to get out was incidental.

“wired” a once reasonable tech publication fallen on hard times has been among the most abjectly and unabashedly captured. they don’t even make pretense to reality any more. 1967 pravda had more journalistic rectitude.

as DOGE keeps heart-shotting the agencies where the scams are centered and the command and control of censorship, grift, graft, self-dealing, and election manipulation reside, it’s all going to be “blown up kindergarten!” and “starving orphans!” and “stolen elections!”

but it’s not.

they will call it a coup. they have been pre-seeding that for months.

but it’s not.

this is the counter coup. more aptly, perhaps, this is a justice action in opposition to a criminal syndicate masquerading as a security and aid apparatus.

it’s all going to get pretty breathless.

but it’s inversion and projection, nothing more.

these agencies are anti-misinformation in the manner than antifa is anti-fascist.

and why not? the former funded the latter. it’s one big effort.

CISA purports to be america’s cyber defense agency. probably to some degree, it is. they are also entrusted with election security and handling information and “misinformation” in conjunction with DHS and the other realms of folks like “scary poppins” nina jankowicz and the grand witch hunts for “malign creativity” a rubric so wide as to encompass “anything the regime does not like” and used to such malignant effect during covid.

this whole field has been meddling in US markets, health, society, schools, and elections for who knows how long.

they used their own misinformation as a baseline to accuse others of spreading falsehood and to demand the power to suppress these truths cast as disinformation. it came straight from the highest levels of government.

they have less than zero credibility. all they do is lie.

and yet here the satrapy of wired, now a division of “the criminal machine inc” extols CISA and others as the only defender of free and fair elections in america and paints in limited hangouts to make it seem as though CISA was on our side.

In justifying CISA’s internal review, which will conclude on March 6, Bean pointed to Trump’s January 20 executive order on “ending federal censorship.” Conservatives have argued that CISA censored their speech by coordinating with tech companies to identify online misinformation in 2020, during the final year of Trump’s first term. CISA has denied conducting any censorship, and the US Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit over the government’s work. But in the wake of the backlash, CISA halted most conversations with tech platforms about online mis- and disinformation.

CISA suppressed as “disinformation and election interference” claims by groups like “american first legal” that there were severe security risks around mail in voting in 2020.

CISA, worked with the egregiously misnamed “election integrity partnership” to censor social media and deplatform (and possibly decatform) authors opposing the covid narratives.

their “rumor control” website was pure propaganda pretending to “oppose foreign influence in US elections.” but america has been meddling in elections all over the world for generations. do you seriously think they are not doing it here? that we really cannot count or verify ballots? that somehow no one can build a vote counting machine that works better than the dominion devices we never seem to be able to audit and that are so notorious overseas that third world countries reject them? that

voter ID is racist?”

the rest of the world has long known what the US government/machine actually thinks about free and fair elections. for most americans, this is going to be a hard lesson to learn at home. it’s a question many would like to avoid asking, but it’s coming all the same:

bad news, we kinda are…

this will take a lot of adjusting to. the idea that america has not only failed to live up to its ideals but inverted them at home and abroad because the machine wanted and ran the table on we the people will take a lot of getting used to. if it turns out the CIA killed JFK (and some folks looking at the new data are already saying “two shooters”) the boomers are going to get rugpulled. let’s not forget MLK. and maybe bobby too.

that was a time of truly crazy american action. attempts to assassinate castro, bay of pigs, gulf of tonkin, civil rights movement infiltrations.

they were looking at US false flags, false attacks, and even a deliberate repeat of the sinking of the maine to spur another war with cuba.

no one in the deepstate was ever punished or even held accountable.

are we really sure it stopped?

who blew up nordstream?

did we ever really think saddam had WMD’s?

how much of this can we take before our sense of history becomes unmoored?

“bye, bye great american lie…”

there are so many hits coming. epstein. ukraine. afghanistan. iraq. iran. selling uranium to russia (thanks hildog). fake activism, BLM, hamas, funding terrorists so we can spend money fighting them, printing money and letting bankers grow fat on preferential borrowing rates and cantillon effects. the machine is siphoning trillions, 10’s of trillions out of the US and into private pockets and influence ops.

the NIH funded the creation of covid-19 in a recklessly dangerous set of experiments, sold the genetic code to it to moderna and pfizer (the latter through bioNtech) and lavished unaccounted royalties from it to individuals who worked there all while lying about every single aspect of it and if you think the US intel community was not in the WIV, well, it must be fun to be so innocent.

this does not even scratch the surface of how deep the problem goes. NIH grants have funded frauds and horrors from letting fleas eat beagle faces to decades of fake alzheimer’s work based on photoshop frauds of amyloid plaques. they let these medicines hit the market. they profited from them. you’re going to hear screams of “but who will fund the cancer research!?!” but it never should have been the NIH or CDC or any federal agency. from AIDS to covid to ALS, they just keep setting the market back while claiming to save it (and getting rich while so doing). don’t even get me started on “bird flu” and magic moderna vaxxes.

we’ve been looted for generations.

it’s going to keep coming and coming. apparently DOGE is now heading for fort knox to see if the gold is real. i have no view whatsoever on this topic, but as no one has checked since 1974, it certainly seems reasonable to go and have a look-see. it’s not like other government agencies left alone have been keeping standards high and not stealing stuff… (if i had to bet, most of the gold is there, the interesting question will be “who contractually owns it?/what encumbers it?/how many times has it been sold?”)

(amusingly, there are rumors the US might not be the only issue here and the UK might have some issues of its own)

the grift is literally fractal, self-similar at every scale.

this is not an accident.

this is a crime syndicate rooted in political privilege.

it’s not even really recognizable as a government anymore.

basically none of the west is.

the system is what the system does.

and what it does is steal and lie.

this is what you thought was democracy. it does not take long at harvard to get invited onto the dark side…

(at least “pipecleaner arms hogg” will be able to get some time in the weight room)

RFK is talking actual RICO charges in going after pharma companies, medical boards, medical schools, and scientific publications.

this is nothing like as crazy as it sounds.

this is why DOGE et al started at treasury.

if you want to unwind a system captured by crime syndicates, you start by following the money.

this will be one of the heaviest blows of all.

i'm not sure the american overton window is ready to realize that we have lived under government sanctioned drug cartels every bit as malicious as the sinaloa and medellin,

at least mexico and colombia knew this.

it’s going to be big news in the US that the line between el chapo and albert borla is that el chapo was not allowed to advertise on TV or make tax deductible donations to politicians.

i have real fear that much of america will desperately not want to see this.

they will try desperately NOT to see this because seeing it will force a massive reset of worldview and ethical foundation.

boomers on the 47 pills a day plan will be distraught beyond neural-plasticity by the realization of what was done to them.

but it's coming just the same.

and we need it.

"We have a rule: we never free a mind once it's reached a certain age. It's dangerous, the mind has trouble letting go. I've seen it before and I'm sorry."

the collusion, corruption, and graft between government, drug companies, food companies, medical boards, medical schools, medical publishing, state funded medical research, insurers, and doctors has, with deliberation and malice aforethought, destroyed american health.

taken as a whole, it’s a lot to take in.

the path back will have some rude shocks along the way.

wait until the wailing starts about “trump eliminating medical care in america and refusing to “trust experts” and follow the science.”

this gang really did hide the crime lair inside a hospital.

you’re going to see this story over and over again because this is how the whole fraud is masked and protected.

it’s all buried under schools and power stations and “key infrastructure” and the lies are going to get outlandish, because trillions upon trillions of dollars are at stake and the permanent state that has long allocated them away from sight and scrutiny to enrich and entrench a what has basically become, to paraphrase fellow feline devon erikesen “a nameless criminal enterprise wearing the US government as a skinsuit in an ad hoc cooperation of sociopaths to see how much they can steal from you.”

many will find his missive on this (linked in quote above and worth reading) jarring.

i suspect he’s seeking to shock and to jar readers into an uncomfortable part of their personal overtons. this does not make him wrong.

“The evidence, not necessarily the proof, but the evidence, has always been there. You simply refused to believe it because of the sheer magnitude of evil that the "conspiracy theorists" were telling you about. Sure, you believed there was fraud and waste, because that was a moderate belief. It fit without requiring any modifications of your worldview. But you refused to believe that the Clintons were a crime family of serial murderers leaving a trail of bodies behind them. You refused to believe that SARS-Covid-19 was developed on purpose in a lab. You refused to believe that there was a deliberate effort to demographically replace the population of America.”

this probably makes a fair few people, especially in the center, a little squirmy to read. the bidens are a crime family too. so are the bushes. so are the obamas, (or at least they were the fronts for one)

but inducing the vapors and palpitations and “not wanting to go there” for fear of what it might mean if one did does not make it go away. (i’m not saying it’s all 100% right, but there’s not a proposition there i’d bet real money against, even at odds.)

consider the possibility that this inability too look hard right at such things is precisely how the aristo-criminals hide in plain sight:

too big too see because the implications of seeing it change everything.

and you can never go home again.

perhaps once the uniparty/crime syndicate fought between the factions of "google" and "halliburton" but that horseshoe has long since bent into a circle.

with the neocon/cheney clan going donkey this became obvious.

the blob had a joining of the clans and arrayed itself overtly against we the people. it stopped hiding the crime and went full smash and grab.

it's part of the same migration that made trump, musk, RFK, tulsi, etc all move to the elephants.

all the crime capos moved to one side and if you wanted to fight them (or even run without their blessing), GOP was the team you had to join even if most of its members were weaksauce milquetoast "gormless opposition party" turtles with fully paid up memberships as junior partner cardboard cutout potemkin opposition within the uniparty.

that’s why there has been war within the GOP and why the war will go on.

the GOP is divided with a executive leadership that is mostly ex-democrat and a congressional rank and file of tepid losers peppered with a few really solid firebrands of principle trying to get a handle on things.

the pachyderm executive is spoiling for this fight against their former party and its deep machine. a select few in the congress are too. most are reluctant but may swing to a winning side if it keeps winning.

it's going to be a weird, weird fight.

but these are the battle-lines.

and the fight is coming. the information is coming.

trump and musk are going to force it.

and nothing is going to be the same.

the fight will come in a new sort of world, one irrevocably altered by the last 5 years.

covid was one helluva sorting hat.

even now, looking back, it’s hard to believe. my mind wants to slip off of it. the things the branch covidians did and said, the world they ran off the road and into a ditch, the lockdowns and conjured hobgoblins, the lives and livelihoods shattered all while cloaked in some of the most deliberately dishonest self-congratulatory propaganda in the history of history used to enrich and manipulate, to stifle and suppress, the unrelenting fear mongering and moral-inversion used to divide and to conquer and to plunder: the minds shies from really seeing it and naming it.

but covid is what gave us a chance to do what is about to be done. conspiracy after conspiracy came true. lie after lie was exposed. the methods, the mendacity came to light. and people saw. the move that has already begun has been seismic. covid may have saved us all.

the scale and falsity of the covid response pried apart old alliances and cemented new ones based on who was able see a thing of such magnitude as a lie, to realize that it was all lies and perhaps had always been.

and this will be the axis along which the impending contest for america takes place.

stop thinking "right vs left."

start thinking beyond even "authoritarian vs liberty."

start thinking in terms of “criminal vs victim.”

once you realize that this is not a bureaucracy but rather a crime scene, you’ll be amazed how many things snap into focus.

the fact is that the american government is not america. the american people are. the american ethos is.

we are not tainted by deep-statist sins, but we are obligated as a free people to alter or abolish any government or machine destructive to our rights and our lives, our liberty, and our pursuit of happiness.

and if not now, when?

LFG.