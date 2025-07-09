bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WW's avatar
WW
5h

I hope you're right about the silver lining, but I clearly remember roughly 10 to 12 years ago when the wokesters starting becoming ascendent at universities. Too many of us thought that the "real world" would, after they graduated, chew them up and spit them out. Am a boomer with plenty of bruises from the real world that chews, and I was (very wrongly) convinced that would happen. How wrong we were. They graduated and took over all the power positions: HR in every company, the judiciary, university administrations and Covid even showed they took over the medical schools. This will not be undone easily.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SCA's avatar
SCA
5h

This was all predictable from the moment white upper-middle-class NYC mothers allowed their little children to be forced to eat lunch outside in the winter during the first hysterias of Our Plague Era while wishing that all the unvaxxed be forced to starve.

That was the moment I knew a Good German lived in everyone and some people really thrived at the permission to let him out.

Once you demonstrate that people will sacrifice their own children in order to earn and keep social approval, you can make them sacrifice everything else.

The most pernicious term every invented is "ally." Turns you into a Handmaiden indeed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
82 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture