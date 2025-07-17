the swamp donkey progressive industrial complex is in real trouble. like pretty much every late-stage leftist movement, they are now inhabiting the wreckage of their own policies and trying to figure out which reactionaries to blame for the newfound famine emerging from the 5-year plan that was supposed to bring about rainbows and unicorns as a time of universal harmony once the benighted masses finally raised their consciousness to a level where they could see how smart and right and virtuous we are.

it always goes this way. always.

left wing collectivism is a form of reality denial. it breaks everything it is intended to fix by assuming that all the world is malleable and up for debate, that up can be down, men can be women, that people will work without incentives (or in the face of incentives not to), that everyone wants to be a good person and play along if just given a chance, and every other form of calamitous cargo cult where if we just give more good things to bad people they will change and everything will be wonderful because, obviously, all differences in outcomes among humans are due to some sort of troglodyte discrimination and unfair opportunity apportionment.

obviously, this never works and, obviously, the sort of people taken in by such illusions who externalize their identities to such movements as a source of power and purpose are never going to even be able to see that (much less admit it) and so it’s all “double down” and “demsplain harder” until the spectacle of obese trans women harassing young men about their toxicity is seen as “the way to bring young male voters back to the party” and the mamdani wing of the party starts winning primaries by appealing to the self-hatred of the last of the faithful. and then it goes well and truly stupid and you get guys like this:

this is not a joke. it’s really, truly a candidate running for mayor in minneapolis on the platform of “white people are what’s wrong with minnesota.”

it’s all of a theme. it’s “i’m going to mine the votes of self-hating becky from vassar and jaden from oberlin until i can get them to support their own annihilation.”

it’s not actually that new, it’s just a more extreme version of many of the abject wipeouts we’ve already seen.

and note that turfing out zombie buckwheat from chicago did not help. they found an altogether more unpleasant fire into which to which to leap from their frying pan. the dark blue bastions seem caught in a suicide cult spiral where most are just going to keep getting worse until someone is trying to import jimmy “barbecue” cherizier from haiti in order to establish some law and order.

i spoke about this trend of “self-hatred as political moneyball” recently as “the most important idea in current politics,” and you can really see it cropping up everyplace where the electoral immune system is weak, a sort of opportunistic infection to derange the late-stage leftist delusion drones. it’s really pretty simple in the end:

one of my predictions in the moneyball piece was that that was going to prove to be “electoral arsenic,” locking the left into an unpalatability spiral that would be devastating to them in general elections outside the confines of their true-blue civilizational sinkholes.

in the fine tradition of “the bad cattitude comments section,” many disagreed and deemed my hopes to be misplaced or wishful.

so allow me to make my case in more detail, because i think the argument is persuasive:

my basic theme is this: dem support is collapsing for a number of reasons.

their ideas themselves are rancid they are so wedded to these ideas that they presume that anyone who disagrees is either stupid or evil and can imagine no possible third reason their ideas have little in the way of real underpinning and are more reactive than principled, and so their reflexive opposition of trump on issues where he’s strong keeps pinning them onto the losing side of 60/40, 70/30, and even 90/10 kinds of issues.

and this unholy trinity is the the end of the end for their popular presence. their own polls are telling them this, and even in the face of such they cannot respond with anything other than “double down, demsplain harder!”

and the polls are BAD.

The party has seen its support erode with white men, Hispanic men and working-class voters across the board, with approval ratings sitting below 35 percent across those demographics. And enthusiasm within the party continues to wane in the wake of 2024, the poll revealed.

“This is the reality of the perception of us as a party, and until we accept that, it’s going to be hard to move forward,” said Democratic strategist Rodell Mollineau, who serves as senior adviser to the super PAC. “There’s a perception out there, outside of Democratic elites, and it’s taken hold in not just the MAGA crowd but people that should be with us.”

“Democrats need to realize that in order to improve and get better to not only win in 2028 but to win in 2030 and 2032 and beyond,” Mollineau added.

none of the donkeycrat faithful are ready to hear this.

their rancid ideas have been edge lorded and struggle sessioned into coveted wubbies clutched like gollum to hollow chests and hollower heads.

they all know there is a problem, but they are incapable of doing anything about it.

“An AP-NORC poll out in May revealed that only 35 percent of surveyed Democrats are optimistic about the party’s future, compared with 57 percent in July 2024.”

they are sinking into despair because “we just keep telling them harder that men who tuck should be allowed to demolish the women’s track team” as they find themselves on the wrong side of a 90/10 kind of issue but remain sure they are the majority because “everyone we know thinks this.”

the intensity of their splendid isolation has become so acute that they have not experienced reality in ages, and this has made them shrill and stupid, a set of analog modems able only to lock onto others whose handshake begins with hysterical cries of “orange man bad!”

even pravda on the hudson is realizing that there may be a serious problem here.

this article is astonishing in its exposition of the phenomenon of the “righteous passive aggressive hall monitor sure of virtue and rightness.”

this is really it in a nutshell and essentially says it all:

Not too long ago, I felt a civic duty to be rude to my wife’s younger brother.

this is why the remnants of the left have become so intolerable and unable to communicate with anyone not just like themselves. they see it as duty to become so and this has been rarified by 20 years of echo chamber into an ideology incapable of understanding “other.”

you land here:

“Had Matt been a friend rather than a family member, I probably would have cut off contact completely. As it was, on the rare and always outdoor occasions when we saw each other, I spoke in disapproving snippets.

“Work’s been good?”

“Mhrmm.”

My frostiness wasn’t personal. It was strategic. Being unfriendly to people who turned down the vaccine felt like the right thing to do. How else could we motivate them to mend their ways?”

and while this may be vaguely tenable if you are in the vast majority, as a minority group, it’s death. you just keep shoving yourself away into smug irrelevance. the simple fact is that much of the leftist doctrine in the US was never the majority. it just managed to use guilt, lies, media control, and cancel culture to make itself appear as such and as a dominant social force.

then the spell broke, and all this “shun your way to moral ascendancy” turned, like so much late-stage leftist doctrine, into self-harm.

the endless hunt for “reactionaries” to purge in the next round of struggle sessions has made the left entirely reactionary, a knee-jerk punch and judy show of “we oppose whatever trump is for!”

you can see it on livid display in the comment section on the NYT which is flat-out surreal. these are people defined by opposition and hate that think they are the ministry of love.

and outside the ever-shrinking tribe wound up into celtic knots of rage and impotence, it just plays like colicky baby syndrome.

seriously, explain to me how this reaches the middle in a society where the views of this tribe are on the wrong side of 90% of the popular issues of the day.

these are nothing like the worst, just the random first few i grabbed. there are 625 of these, nearly all identical in tone and content, an NPC rage mob of self-congratulation for being impossible to be around and refusing to accept anyone different than oneself.

to what does this build any sort of bridge?

nothing, it’s “the road to over,” salt mistaken for fertilizer in an attempt to revive the failing crops of the 5-year plan.

note how little of it is expressed as any sort of positive. there is no “we must do X” or “goals like Y matter,” it’s all “get those bastards! they are evil!”

in their hunt for “reactionaries” to blame for their failures, they have become the quintessence of reactionary and near entirely defined by “opposition to” rather than “advocacy for” and this is death at a time when many of the positions of the elephantine avatar of all that is wrong with the world actually make quite a lot of sense and have widespread currency and popularity.

the donkeycrats have painted themselves into a dozen corners.

they have adopted truly bad positions on family and on immigration with politicians playing the stupidest of games on even worse pretext.

vance takes the kids to disneyland and gets protested. politicians play at being offended.

Orange County Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento addressed the protests during an interview with KTLA, saying, “I’m offended by the visit, because so many families are being terrorized by the policies from the federal government.”

and this all just looks stupid to the middle by these “players” are so bereft of context or perspective that they believe themselves to populate a morality play rather than a farce.

meanwhile, the GOP case is simple and direct:

“The left shifted their tactics, the Democratic Party shifted their tactics to use migration as a weapon to break down the middle class and to gain political power and control in this country,” he continued.

“They used migration to destroy our public education system, to destroy our health care system, to destroy wages and working conditions for the middle class of this country, and in effect, to destroy social and community cohesion.”

and opposing this simply looks terrible.

bills for healthcare for and other programs for illegals look terrible

California is behind an effort to force American taxpayers to fund English classes for illegal aliens.

The state — along with 21 other states, two governors, and the District of Columbia — filed a suit against the Trump administration, claiming that $6.8 billion in federal funding was “unlawfully frozen” from the states collectively, and $939 million from California alone.

how does this play to a struggling middle-class vote grappling with home and food and healthcare prices and whose kids now get short shrift in schools flooded with the children of immigrants (legal and illegal alike) whose lack of english makes them incapable of keeping up and whose cultural mismatch causes violence and failure? (ask the minneapolis schools about this one)

anchor babies have been a disaster.

the list goes on and on and the simple fact is that advocating for “piles of free stuff for illegals while locals go without” is just a bad message no sense behind it and less moral basis. it’s a cynical ploy to cultivate a new class of dependent (or self-harming) voter and to bloat census rolls to gain electoral college vote and house seats in federal elections.

it’s shredding the donkey base because, to paraphrase the iron lady, their gimmiecrat patronage socialism has finally “run out of other people’s money.”

and it just keeps getting worse.

the sheer shrillness and off-piste, unhinged messaging makes no friends outside of the already melting circle.

the whole of the democrat squawking points have become one vast defense of the indefensible as “orange man bad” is presumed to cover all sins, even sins like “you guys used taxpayer money to flood us with these illegals in order to manipulate and destroy our democratic process and now you scream about ‘gestapo’ if anyone tried to roll you back.”

it’s classic “act badly then make the story about someone trying to stop you as though it were a rights violation” and as a meme, it’s deperately tired.

too many have seen too much of these tactics, programs, and protestations.

and a lot of these programs getting canceled are beyond ridiculous

Among the contracts recently canceled were a U.S. Department of Agriculture project described as a “Mexico sustainable landscapes consultant” and a Treasury Department program involving “mentoring, evaluation, learning specialist services in Haiti.” DOGE posted screenshots of the project descriptions on its official social media platforms to highlight examples of what it deemed unnecessary expenditures.

and this pales beside all the “funding for ongoing education on the discovery of 47 genders in afghan preschools” or “money so boys can beat up girls on sports fields.”

schools have lost all pretense of not going full retard and the teachers unions have exploded into overt political advocacy and thumb on scale indoctrination presented as moral imperative.

this likely makes the faculty at wesleyan stand up and cheer, but ma and pa middle america are going to see this and think “yup, let’s decertify those lunatics before they do any more harm.”

amidst howls of injured lunacy shall teacher’s union scjholastic suzerianship die.

nationally, this party is hopless. they cannot attract or elevate talent because it’s all a vast and even intensifying loyalty test for feckless fealty to oppostional insanity.

when you have kamala as your only known leader, you are cooked.

The poll was conducted July 10-14, and asked a near-even split of 2024 Kamala Harris and Donald Trump voters their opinion on a wide-ranging slate of topics, including job approval for Trump and thoughts on 2028 frontrunners. And who do you suppose Democrat voters—at least as of summer 2025—have confidence in to be their nominee in three years? You guessed it: Kamala Harris, who clocked in at 26 percent, outpacing Pete Buttigieg and Gavin Newsom by 15 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

even the deep go-to wells are failing and resulting in in-group success, but such approval is a shrinking iceberg.

it’s all gone pete tong and there is no one able to even find the tiller of this rudderless riot of malfunction and misapprehension.

so yeah, they are noisy and in a few long-lost spots will manage victory, but these ideas are their own worst indictment, and the reactionary spiral here will alienate 80% of america because nobody likes crybully struggle sessions by the self-styled moral majority who has become a tiny minority.

lean in.

the discrediting to come will last a generation.