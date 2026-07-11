bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
1d

The first step has to be to impress on people the importance of voting in primary elections. Many do not understand that that's where the names on the ballots in November come from. Most bad politicians in Washington started on the local level.

Typically only 20-23% of registered voters show up for the primaries. I saw one county had a 7% turnout. I don't know how this can be corrected. But this is where the problem starts.

Reply
Share
40 replies by el gato malo and others
David M. Edwards's avatar
David M. Edwards
1d

Brilliant expose. Democrats are striving to kill everything and everyone good and positive in this world. Just asses the leaders like Swalwell and Platner if you need more convincing. I am so disgusted by the blue party but where else do losers go for mutual commiseration?

Keep up the good and relevant work

Reply
Share
2 replies
164 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 el gato malo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture