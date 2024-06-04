all over the world, the taboos are being lifted, dams are breaking, and long past time, questions are starting to be asked in venues heretofore unimaginable.

seemingly, no longer are ideas like

They added: “During the pandemic, it was emphasized by politicians and the media on a daily basis that every Covid-19 death mattered and every life deserved protection through containment measures and Covid-19 vaccines. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the same moral should apply.”

seemingly inexpressible.

goodness, they are starting to sound a bit like someone you may know:

you all know my views on this and that the vast majority of excess deaths were caused first by absurd overreactions that prevented sound medical practice and societal behavior and later by a poorly tested and deeply dangerous “vaccine” rushed to market using a truly terrible and not only untested but previously failed modality (mRNA) that was not only unsuited to purpose but that rapidly made things far worse through a side effect profile that would have instantly had any other vaxx in history pulled off the market and an actual tendency to accelerate disease spread and patient mortality.

not only were such warnings ignored, they were vilified and attacked. they were also suppressed with the CDC itself deliberately breaking the reporting mechanisms used to assess such things and then outright refusing to apply their own standards. doctors were threatened with loss of licenses. safe medications were pulled off the market to make the way for dangerous ones.

the FDA vaccine heads quit in disgust rather than be a part of this. but the machine rolled on. rushed to market EMA drugs that were, quite literally, never tested because the ones made for the mass market used an entirely different production modality than those used in the (already deeply suspect in their own right) drug trials in a product area where “the process is the product.”

it became clear that no regulator even bothered to sequence the resulting compounds. that fell to fellow feline kevin mckernan who discovered that the products in the vials were nothing like what was advertised, had massive levels of impurities, and worse, actual plasmids (the chemical drug factories to make spike proteins) in them.

it just kept going from bad to worse as it became clear the jabbed were getting sick more and more seriously than the unjabbed and that their overall morality rates were soaring in real time even without the longer term issues like cancer.

“died of suddenly” became a meme and yet even trying to bring this up got you called an “antivaxxer” and kicked off the internet and out of polite society. the attacks on the people who would not get these shots were unlike anything i have ever seen or even imagined. you were filth, untouchable, and immoral. do you want grandma to die? how can you be so selfish?

i was having dinner in 2021 with some friends and one of their moms, a deep blue liberal woman from a deep blue liberal enclave. we got to talking about the vaxx and i let slip that i had refused to get the jab. this mom, who previously was a big fan of mine, physically recoiled. she actually jumped up from the table and refused to return even though we were sitting outdoors on a breezy rooftop deck. her mix of horror and terror really said it all.

that is the power of propaganda, trust, and relentless moral hectoring. like some sort of epidemiological dalit, i was now anathema for the heinous sin of “trying to help.”

she was far from the only one like that.

wild times.

and now things are starting to change, facts leak out around the edges and the moralizing flipping.

i lack the grounding in japanese politics to tell you how mainstream this former minister for internal affairs is, but the fact that he’s speaking like this at all is quite a thing.

the video of his speech is quite something.

he’s speaking to an anti-WHO protest, a protest against their ham handed interference and crony corporatism masquerading as trans national government and safety. he’s basically the BOJO anti-particle.

the evidence here has been stark for ages. from spikes in deaths to drops in fertility, from young people dropping dead playing sports to old people unable to clear viruses and massive excursions in cancer rates, it’s been all around us. because mRNA technology is neither safe nor effective. the whole thing is a terrible idea that basically could not work.

vaccines all but never work on diseases that are not “one and done.” if your body does not develop lasting immunity from exposure to a pathogen, a vaccine cannot train such immunity either. worse, if you try, it causes viral mutation to become vaccine advantaged and you get ADE and OAS.

this is massively accelerated by the fact that mRNA vaccines are non-sterilizing. (they do not stop infection, spread, or contagion) how could they be? they never show you the actual pathogen, just the effect it has on infected cells. you’ve trained the body’s watchmen to look for fires, but not to understand what an arsonist looks like and so guys with molotovs roam free and mutate around your defenses rapidly optimizing. they may even make a permanent home if your immune system flips to an igG4 style response more akin to allergy and tolerance than pathogen clearance. (it’s posited this may be the result of plasmids causing long, constant exposure, or of OAS/ADE causing inability to clear escape variant but i’m not sure this is conclusive and i don’t want to make any strong claims)

the abject debacle of these products would seem to be the equivalent of every canary on earth dropping dead at once in the pharma mines, but, alas, no. the jingoistic juggernaut churns on and, astonishing, new ones are being rushed through with all the same safety lapses. hell, it’s the same companies. the same ones that just paid $710mm in royalties to NIH and NIH scientists and some who NIH is suing because they were supposed to pay and welshed.

and they are back with new approval for new drugs for diseases of little import (seriously, had you ever even heard of RSV before 2020?) because they are looking for a second act. (link)

the hideous spectacle of tony fauci extolling the massive numbers of lives purportedly saved by these vexatious vaxx modalities to congress yesterday was bad enough. watching the congresscritters from both sides of the aisle pay fawning obeisance to that egregious misstatement of fact was far worse.

“well despite having saved hundreds of millions of lives with the vaccines, we still have some questions about…” caveated these tragedies of discernment and character.

it was half the show.

outside a few mavericks mostly well insulated from actual power, no one in the US government will criticize these obviously faulty products.

the questioning is tepid, the data is hidden, and there is a curious lack of curiosity that all but screams “complicity.”

federal agencies close ranks around them.

the old adage about “if you would know who rules you, see who you are not allowed to criticize” springs to mind.

and at a certain point, pointy questions are warranted.

and the answers seem sadly prosaic.

it’s the best representation money can buy and when your position depends on rivers of money flowing from donors, you play the tune they call.

and it is utterly endemic.

the folks at the regulatory agencies are worse. they take jobs, sinecures, board seats, and speaking engagements paid like taylor swift concerts in a fashion that would make even blackrock, goldman, and JP morgan say “jeez that seems a bit conflicted.”

you cannot really fix this.

you cannot, without tying ideas of free speech in knots stop campaign contributions. (and it always finds a way around it anyway).

this sort of power always becomes corrupt. it’s gato’s first law:

as soon as you allow politicians to determine that which is bought and sold, the first thing bought and sold will always be politicians.

so long as this power exists, so too will its corruption. expecting a different outcome this time is like having french fries at the beach and expecting the seagulls to behave themselves.

these agencies and agents portray themselves as sources of safety, but they are nothing of the sort. past a point, they constitute a greater danger than any “free market” or “misinformation” ever could.

it’s time we gave up on governmental gold giving to fund, approve, license, and permit medicine. it always sounds like “supporting science” but it’s not. it’s subverting it.

like mRNA, it’s a broken modality pursued for profit, not for safety or well being.

if systems are what systems do, then what are we to call this systematic faux surprise at endless perverse outcomes from crony driven oligopoly dressed up as regulation?

(because it’s certainly not public health)