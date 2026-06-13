bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
9h

It is truly shameful.

I like your X comment.

Heres what's really driving them crazy. And it wouldn't be possible without X:

Imagine spending your whole life becoming an expert. Then a random guy online tells you that you are wrong about your own field. And he's right. But you can never admit that. Because it would mean admitting that your life was a lie.

Those are the cold hard facts, and has been for awhile.

They can't stand that the playing field has been leveled.

Welcome to the arena as Gato says.

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
9h

The cops in England are worthless b@stards and cowards. I will have no sympathy as England is conquered by knife waving Muslims. They deserve everything they get; they voted them in.

Press on Ireland; take back your country.

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