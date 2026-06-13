so much of what one hears these days is outright inversion. every bill, initiative, and ideology winds up being the exact opposite of that which it purports itself to be to the extent that it no longer even seems the slightest whit cynical to presume that the “everyone gets a kitten bill” would result in the state barging into your home and shooting your dog and then probably raising your taxes over it. and nowhere does this word salad of opposite day go more rancid and societally e coli riddled than the “social justice” ideas of “correcting structural isms” and “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

let us simply call a spade a spade: the long march of this instruction of ideological inversion through the institutions of the west has become, of its own right, an obsessive and vicious cult that stands anathema to ideas of rights, liberty, justice, and equality. it has become the precise system of embedded and unavoidable structural prejudice that it purported to oppose, just another “antifa” gone distinctly “fa” and the output of this disastrous misapprehension of reality has become so blatant that it takes a special kind of willful to ignore it.

i have waited to speak about henry nowak because i wanted to let the facts settle a bit and be sure the picture was what it looked like and not go off half cocked. well, i think we now have plenty of information and more to render some strong and sound judgements and it just keeps getting more vile and obvious in the “doing the graph” sense of distance worship and reality denial.

we’ve created systems of astonishing bigotry incapable of recognizing this fact about themselves because they are amygdala deep mindwiped to not only perceive this prejudice as pluralism but to go absolutely wild if anyone call them on it.

the institutions themselves have become not only dangerously deluded and captured, but outright dishonest and the degree to which this is so is really and truly getting to be beyond the pale.

the more news that comes out, the more it seems that nowak did nothing of any consequence to provoke the attack by the sikhs who killed him using a “ceremonial” knife that it would have been illegal for nowak himself to carry. many of the wounds were on his back, inflicted while he tried to flee and to climb a fence.

as he lay bleeding out, vikrum digwa, the assailant went into full cover up mode. he called his parents. his mother came and took the murder weapon back to their home and hid it. they called the police. not an ambulance. the police. they told them henry had “racially assaulted them.” this was false but it’s the magic words that absolve all. the cops came and arrested the dying henry. they handcuffed him as he was bleeding out. some say this handling is what tore open the vein that led to his rapid exsanguination, but this seems like speculation and i do not know if the facts are known. (more on the whole story if you have not seen this)

what is known without any doubt is that the police came to the scene, henry told them that he had been stabbed, and they laughed and said the now infamous line:

this is the real and untouched image from a police body cam, startling in its ghoulishness. and we have the audio of the call.

and we have the video of him being dragged into cuffs. he’s in obvious distress. no one cares.

and the responses to this were just as one would expect in the self-deluded self-denying system of institutionalized racism. the unrest it caused was condemned by the selfsame politicians who lauded the flyod riots and the irony that “fentanyl floyd” likely died of drugs and not mishandling or assault, and yet nowak perished from outright murder that the police refused at first to see gets pretty striking.

this is one example. there are hundreds.

and the responses from the police were, frankly, vile.

“how we’re we supposed to know?” ask the police. “they said he did a racism, so of course, that was top of mind.”

“and anyhow, his injuries were not survivable, so, no harm no foul, innit?”

and, as expressed above, this claim of “not survivable” remains disputed and, in any event, the police could hardly have known that and in no event should have operated as if that were the case. “reprehensible” seems a whole inadequate word here. “monstrous” seems more apropos, and as you’ll see, it gets worse.

even in full knowledge that they were wrong, the coppers still sought to smear, lie, and cover themselves. they needed henry to be the bad guy and were willing to grossly misrepresent facts to try to make their own actions look better.

this is disturbing on two levels:

the blatant, self-serving dishonesty of a police force blaming a victim to cover for their own malfeasance the outlandish inversion of priority where “doing a racism” to an immigrant is deemed the most vile of offenses but rape, murder, assault, and robbery all get short shrift because “the graph.”

and this is not isolated. it has become the polestar of a system of institutional racism that not only inverts its own purported aims, but has conjured into being the very things it was alleged to oppose.

remember the little scottish girl with the knife and hatchet? “joan of park” was vilified and arrested for “brandishing.” it was at once absurd and grotesque.

UK grooming and rape is not some small, isolated incident. it’s been tens of thousands of girls, maybe more. the sheer scale of it is all but incomprehensible. i’m embrassed at how long it took me to realize that this was real. it was just too big to believe.

this has been going on for decades. rapists walk free. the police side with them and arrest fathers who stand up. speak out about it and you get sent to diversity training or get the tommy robinson treatment of political prisonerhood.

and little girls are left to stand alone.

then they get blamed for doing it.

well, what the hell did you want them to do?

how is “she was being harassed” not the odds on base case presumption?

little girls do not run around grabbing weapons to menace innocent bulgarians gypsy muslims for fun. such people do not follow little girls around filming them and demanding “show the knife” for any good purpose. and certain felines of ill repute had quite a lot to say about this back then.

anyone falling for this has been mindwiped or cowed into some sort of collectivist consciousness of being so afraid to accuse attackers for fear of being called racist that their reality denial becomes willful prejudice.

it’s atrocity apologia as suicidal empathy.

and yet, no, they attack the victims.

they refuse to believe. it’s endless, relentless DARVO: deny, attack, reverse victim and offender.

it’s gaslighting. and it works.

and then the truth comes out

and it turns out the girls were right and they did get assaulted

and the obvious thing was, indeed, the truth, but almost no one ever knows.

the media moves on.

the politicians play at DARVO.

it’s all part and parcel to one big whitewash.

even when seen, it becomes difficult to believe.

the instutions are implacably hostile to truth and to reality.

the narrative has captured them and made them dangerous.

i have simply never seen such unevenhanded treatment by officials and by media.

you literally could not make this up.

it reads like parody.

but it’s not.

and it’s just everywhere in its proud orwellian horror:

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

disparate impact has driven reality denial and will keep causing the very things it is so desperate to deny can and are happening.

over and over, this desperately misguided belief that any difference in outcome is proof of discrimination is preventing discernment and safety,and demanding the inhabitation of a hallucination.

and it legitimately starts to look like you getting your face eaten is a feature of this system and not a bug. i’m honestly curious, just how else is one to read this?

join my “first church of the holy pepper” and win the right to self-defense

or this:

this is the stuff i cannot get my head around.

are we so demoralized that there appears to be no possible response to this? so cowed? so broken?

do people just not believe it? have they decided it’s not real? is it just too big and awful to see so the mind just slips off of it?

how can being afraid of being called a word ending in “ist” or “phobic” trump little girls getting torture raped right in front of you?

imagine the level of institutional hostility it takes to demand such a view.

the police look away. the government looks away. many are complicit. criticism is criminalized, merely noticing this and posting it inline becomes a felony more actively pursued than rape.

the media see this and shows you the opposite.

government decrees “noticing things” as “right wing extremism and closes ranks.

the useful idiot followers do this because they have become so addled-headed by echo chamber inversion that their own reality departure is cast as “everyone else is an extremist.” the leaders do so because they know what’s coming and that it will be war. the marxist long march makes such a mess and mockery of institutions and “democracy” that becoming a threat to democracy becomes literal self-defense, the very defense they seek to deny you.

they are trying to get you to doubt your own right to self determination and defense.

this is, above all else what they fear:

and the powers that be howl and act mystified as more and more start saying “you know, joan of park had a point” and “what kind of leaders stand with groomers and rapists and killers instead of our own little girls?”

and past a point, dams break and rubicons are crossed.

this is june 8th in belfast:

a mentally disabled local was very nearly beheaded in the middle kinnaird avenue when hadi alodid, an immigrant from sudan and, per some reports, a former policeman there, attacked him in a fashion called “sudden” and “frenzied.” no one seems to know why.

this is june 9th in belfast:

protesters set fire to homes, sparred with police sent to stop them, and focused on the very immigrants that it has been forbidden to criticize. i’m not here to defend this but rather to explain it. you can only push these things so far, gaslight and vilify so much, take property and lives and safety, before the backlash of the men who just wanted to be left alone rises.

and this backlash is, once begun, implacable and complete. it has to be.

and watching the same people who knelt to the BLM burning and looting over floyd and claim that “opposing racism is more important than covid limitations” while barring you from schools and gyms and churches and your places of work is causing something to break among the men (and increasingly the women) who just wanted to be left alone. the tone deaf gaslight glare becomes intolerable.

and that which becomes sufficiently intolerable will cease to be tolerated.

if you spend a decade implementing and morally grandstanding about policies that prevent, undermine, and even vilify safety, that deny atrocity and widespread predation and danger, that serve to cover up massive grooming gang scandals and rises in crime, sorry, but you do not get to say this:



“appealing for calm must be the priority, and that is what I urge now. we must let the police get on with their work.”



you have not sought calm, you have destroyed it. how is any reasonable person supposed to remain calm in the face of such accelerating provocation and institutional hostility, in the face of such rabidly systemic racism committing atrocity and calling it justice, in the face of murdered pluralism disguised in the skinsuit of equity and inclusion?



“i don’t think the police are working, mate.”



this is the flashpoint i’ve been yowling about for 12 months: the point where the men who just wanted to be left alone are pushed too far and decide that your system is not compatible with their social contract.



you can F around up to about a 5 and the men who just want to be left alone are not going to bring you much in the way of “find out.” this causes stupid people with low move look ahead to become overconfident and think that those they bully are weak and demoralized.



they aren’t. they are just reluctant because they know what it means to “do the other thing.” they look ahead, they know what they will become if they are forced to go there.



they wait, they tolerate, but at a certain point, they move and they move very, very hard.



perhaps a 5 on FA gets you a 1-2 FO, but the curve goes exponential from there.



you go to 6, they go to 8, you go to 7, they go to 16, and for stuff like this? there’s not even a number anymore. they bring ALL the “find out” because high agency people who value a civilization will at some point go to war to defend it and the hearths and homes it serves.

the marshmallow test becomes different, a “dark horror today so the kids can get their candy tomorrow.” you do not want to see the violence of those forced to pass that test any more than they want to be forced into it. but if you push, it will come.



the change in the world seems sudden because it is. it’s a phase change, a crossing of a rubicon as an event horizon to von clausewitz total war in which respect for innocents is abandoned.

and this is not the fault of those who rise, it’s the fault of those who took away their rights and murdered their way of life and the safety of their children and pushed them far enough that there was no other choice.



and so clowns like kier and the 100 others like him, this is getting to be about your last chance to avoid what you are about to set off. and i hope you do because “the other thing” is as horrible as it will be complete and once it starts in earnest, there is no “back,” there is no “off.”



and it will be on you if you force it.

it will be on all of them. all the gaslighters and liars and deniers, the differential impacters demanding to outlaw “noticing things” and to criminalize defending a civilization, those of wholly real malice and imaginary benevolence.

this is a disastrous outcome, one of real and lasting violence and hate.

and it is brewing. it is rising. if you put your hand on the deck of the ship, you can feel it in the engines.

and it does not have to happen.

but unless this ghastly institutional hostility is arrested and reversed, sure as sunrise, it will.

i don’t know how many more pleas to “stop doing this before you unleash havoc and let slip a war of which you cannot conceive” i can muster here amidst the seeming deafness of so many ears, but one has to try.

we’re being pushed to atrocity by institutions that either relish it or are too foolish to know what lightning they are calling down.

and this goes bad for everyone.

the leopards fancy themselves the apex face eaters, but they have no idea what happens if they wake the lions.

i doubt most of these institutions can be saved. they will need to be razed.

but the populace can be.

they can see this and demand better. it can be (largely) peaceful.

but time grows short and “the other thing” will be the path unless something gives and right soon.

it can happen here. it’s getting ready to.

“i don’t think so mate” is setting up to be the epitaph of western civilization.

choose well.