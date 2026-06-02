bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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golftdibrad's avatar
golftdibrad
8h

I'm going to post an unpopular thought / idea.

"you cannot get “smarter guys next time” or “educate the demos so that democracy provides liberty” because democracy itself is antithetical to liberty and morality. democracy is mob rule supplanting self-rule."

If one looks at how voting worked at the time of the framing, generally only land was taxed, and only landowners got to vote. This was not a mistake. The system was designed for the only people to have a say in the government were literally the people paying for it.

Consider a previous article:

https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/the-summers-of-our-discontent

Consider that in the 1770's one had to likely be on the right side of the bell curve (or at least not the far left side) to have enough economic success to to own land, pay taxes, and vote.

This system was immediately attacked and eroded over the coming years and culminated in the ratification of the 19th amendment.

My unpopular thought is that only taxpayers should be allowed to vote. If you don't pay, you don't play. Allowing persons with no skin in the game encourages grifter politicos to run, garner their votes, and on a long timeline you get Bernie's, Barack's, and AOC's running the show. You get democracy by default.

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26 replies by el gato malo and others
HenriO's avatar
HenriO
8h

The progressive movement has been demolishing the US republic, piece by piece, and installing democracy in its place since the beginning of the 20th century. The 16th (income taxes) and 17th (democratically elected senators) amendments made it possible for the masses to vote to themselves the property of others.

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