my axiom stands:

“without knowledge of a speaker’s priors, no sufficiently woke statement can be reliably discerned from parody.”

so is it woke or is it a joke?

you know the game.

i’m going to mix up some sincere woke quotes with some woke parody.

you’re going to try to discern which is which.

let’s play:

first, a free one to get the juices flowing:

this absolute word salad is a real quote from katherine maher who used to run wikipedia and who just took over NPR:

Katherine Maher says that she abandoned a "free and open" internet as the mission of Wikipedia, because those principles “recapitulated a white male Westernized construct" and "did not end up living into the intentionality of what openness can be."

there’s your baseline.

your word salad is served!

OK. now let’s play. woke or joke?

"the number one challenge" in the fight against disinformation is "the first amendment in the united states," which makes it "a little bit tricky" to censor "bad information" and "the influence peddlers" who spread it. “Even in the womb, many foetuses can sense their own trans identity. This is why pregnant people often feel them kicking from within.” Its time to transition babies. i would feel 1000% safer on this platform if there was an option to filter DMs by race & gender identify. i do not know why this is not already a feature. Medical providers, Please start using inclusive terms such as Vaginx and Penix. Sincerely, Trans & Nonbinary folx Climate change is hitting vulnerable indonesian trans sex workers i mean, sure, looting is counterproductive. but it’s hard to be mad about protests not prioritizing the private property of a system of oppression founded on treating people’s ancestors as private property.

this game is getting difficult, no?

let’s head for the bonus round:

is this a parody account?

is this?

is this?

good luck, i know it’s not easy. and no cheating by looking things up, that takes both the fun and the poignancy out of it.

i’ll post the answers as a pinned comment later.