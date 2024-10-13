if there is one lesson i have learned lo these last 5 years it is this:

never, ever assume you’ve seen the bottom of how stupid or how crushingly cringeworthy things can get.

you haven’t. you can’t. this is some sort of singularity that has ripped spacetime asunder, a wound in reality with impossibly infinite slope and there is simply no limit to where it can go.

cuz clownworld do be like that.

this is apparently a tim walz video made by the same brackish braintrust that dreamed up kamala’s marvel of masculine misanthropy. (its ringleader is jacob reed, is a writer for jimmy kimmel)

(more from NY post on the source of the ad)

and if you thought her ad was tragically misconceived, we’ll here’s the “hold my beer and watch this!” version.

give it a watch. this one is so far off any path to anyplace sensible that i struggle to even see what they were going for and the whining refrains of “and tiiiiiiiiiiiiim” sound like southpark sendup.

it’s the most vapidly false and whinging missive i have perhaps ever seen. it’s like some kind of AI generated fever dream concept collage that never quite gels into coherence instead groping around ragged edges of ideas distorted into an uncanny valley of “close enough to horrify” but “insufficient to read as human.”

once you get over this:

you’re kind of left with this:

it feels like aliens from another planet (or worse, hollywood) trying to parse concepts they have heard of but with which they have no useful familiarity. concepts like “memes” and “riffing off an old coors light commercial” are colliding catastrophically with concepts like “being a regular guy” and “let’s try to make tim the candidate voters want to have a beer with.”

kammy may be a vicious dim-witted climber with the morality of a cane snake raised by lucrezia borgia, but tim is an abject muppet, a fool, and really, deeply creepy to boot.

it now seems quaint to recall admonitions of “never underestimate joe’s ability the F things up.”

there are times i swear tim is trying to upstage kams on world salad generation.

in many ways the reed ad is sort of perfectly walz: ill considered and incoherent, bumbling and knuckleheaded, dancing around a denouement which somehow never quite arrives.

at a certain point, i’m honestly curious about mr jacob reed. these are devastating heartshots to the candidates he allegedly works for. is he too simply trapped inside the same mirrorball of non-representative hallucinatory universe as the rest of the blooper brigade?

i’m guessing yes. some have sought to cast him as some sort of fifth columnist, but i just don’t see any evidence. “literally has no idea how awful this is because he’s in the same self-deluded backwater of self-congratulatory doctrine and deep disdain for all others” seems the more parsimonious explanation.

of course the characters he writes are ridiculous.

he’s never met a person anything like the ones he’s seeking to portray.

(though one cannot rule out his loyalty to some other donkey faction colliding with kams inability to see how awful this was, a tantalizing if evidence free idea.)

it’s a weirdly “baby shark” level catchy song though.

it really does get stuck in your head.

honestly, the whole of this campaign and social movement looks to be “the drama kids” playing at being student government. they have no idea what they’re doing or even what they are watching. for them, it’s all just “roles” and “parts to perform” but they have not done their homework and do not really understand the characters, the motivations, or the storylines.

“this is a manly man who will appeal to other manly men!” say the people who have never met such a person and would likely call them “a deplorable” if ever they did.

they think they are putting on a drama, but it becomes unwitting farce.

here is video shot by CBS reporter shawna mizelle

“Tim Walz brought his own gun, a beretta, to hunt for pheasants, he tells me. “ I bought it when I was we shooting a lot of trap,” the Minnesota governor said.”

now watch him clumsily fumble to try to load it, perhaps encumbered by the stiffness of his entirely brand new and still creased elmer fudd hunting getup. (and what’s up with the buttless chaps? this a big thing in minnesota?)

shawna thinks this is normal because she’s never seen a normal version of this. it’s an entirely fake event for media. they walked around all day, one shot fired, (not by tim) and no birds recovered. more snipe hunt than pheasant. does literally anyone believe this is how tim was or would be spending his weekends absent cameras?

those seeking to present it as “cred” have so little comprehension that they think this is going to play to the “swing voters who we are reliably informed simply lap up stuff like this.”

no one in the demo they are targeting is going to see this and say, “oh, wow, i was wrong, i guess he’s one of us after all!”

it’s just more self parody and self own because they have zero contact with this demographic to the point where they literally cannot even find them for political cameos.

kammys ad? not even real voter testimonial. it’s the theater kids, paid to play make believe.

i mean, sure, all politics has an element of fakery and image framing to it, but in a time when americans are desperate for anything genuine among all the spin and slant and subterfuge, this may be the most top to bottom potemkin campaign in amercian history. you could push the entire edifice over like a cut rate western set and none of its members of minders seem to care.

i’m not even sure they can tell the difference anymore on real vs fake, lies vs truth, spin vs essence. i’m not sure it’s even a distinction they TRY to draw. for them it just seems to be “tell me what i need to tell these proles to make them vote for me and we’ll go tell them” and “the world is what we say it is.”

gone is character, conviction, intelligence, or even consistency. it’s just will to power in its full untrammeled glory increasingly absent artifice or apology.

this seems to be seen as some sort of entitlement.

these are people so sure of their worldview that when the world fails to conform to it, they blame reality.

and it’s just about getting and keeping control by any means available.

when you are sure that you ARE the embodiment of morality and your foes that of evil, then all actions in service of your own elevation become permissible to such “we are the ends, forget about the means” zealots. (this is classic marxist doctrine)

the whole “kamala and tiiiiiim” thing has been a bit of a bum rush. america really did not know them, who they were, what they were like and to the extent they did, most did not like them much, especially kams.

this sudden shift to “wonder-kammy, unelected savior of democracy” has all been a bit much.

there seems to be an identarian push to make the bewilderment twins into “empathetic people you like, people like you, people who you can relate to and who can relate to you.”

it’s just us, mamala, and tim, having a beer on the couch and rooting for the home team!

it’s crashing and burning bigly to the point not only of devolution into pastiche, but to where the unwitting admission and expositions of how very much NOT like any of that they are, how weird and out of touch, how desperately stupid and desperately conniving and manipulative they really are are is leaking out everywhere.

their contrivances feel utterly contrived and ingenuine.

it’s not just theater, it’s BAD theater.

it’s such poor manipulation that it plays like disdain, like insult.

“here stupid, this is what people like you like and fall for, right? gobble it up!”

it’s a junior high school production by the slow kids tossed onstage on broadway and thinking “they are gonna slay.”

they have no idea how bad they are.

there is just no other way that you wind up picking people like these to “lead.”

worse, they truly sincerely hate the people to whom they are trying to appeal and they cannot quite manage to mask that hatred and their fury at having to engage with such benighted wretches in the first place.

they are so far over their heads that the incompetence and insincerity becomes unmissable.

the impression they are creating is not the one they aimed for (though oddly, it may wind up being the correct one).

strange days indeed.