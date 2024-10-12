once upon a time back in the murky days of my allegedly formative formal education, i studied game theory. there is a classic game called “werewolf.” it works like this:

the upshot is simple: small groups able to maintain informational asymmetry can easily manipulate and dominate large groups of uninformed people.

all governments know this. (if they didn’t, they’d have been supplanted by one who did, it’s just darwinism)

this is propaganda, power, and politics 101.

do you see now why “elites” hate free and open social media so much?

false and fettered social media was great for them. it created the illusion of information (and a bad map is far worse for would be werewolf finders than no map at all), but now that has changed and they are all losing their nut to jump from “private companies should be allowed to make their own decisions on what kind of platform to host!” and “if you don’t like it, go build your own!” to “shut it all down, we cannot bear this. daddy, make the other children stop being mean to me and treat me like a grown up!”

the quiet part has become a very public scream of desperation.

ain’t life grand?

"free speech was and is an unmitigated disaster" says the entitled fringe thinker demanding to be treated as if his ideas were valid while sheltering them from criticism or examination.

this is like some distilled essence of intellectual fraud and smug self-obsession.

and just when you think it cannot get any worse, he gets massively ratioed, and runs away after saying "but i'm still right!" which, of course, gets ratioed again and rightly so.

it's all privilege, no substance.

carlos is the avatar for exactly what social media must sweep from social consciousness:

weaksauce losers losing and demanding to be treated as if they had won.

those with no argument seek to suppress speech of substance that they might make their own unsubstantiated screeds appear substantive.

it’s all rage and feels and demands.

they have not only lost the debate, they have lost touch with reality.

consider this new ad from cringe calamity kammy:

it’s so horrendous you think it must be a joke.

it’s not.

these people actually think in cartoons. (and not particularly compelling ones at that)

once, perhaps you could get away with this kind of presumptive polemic about maleness and support and eating car parts, but that was then, this is now.

now it plays like this:

and you take this out into a real world of free speech and it’s instant death.

it’s mines beneath your own walls.

some are saying that this is deliberate and that the goal is to generate “buzz” by making it controversial and triggering those who dislike kamala to further spread it so they can play the victim of these right wing extremist meanypantses, but i suspect such speculation may give the swamp donkey promoters too much credit.

i also suspect that such a plan would not work.

a possible simpler explanation:

these hothouse harridans exist in such a ridiculous and recursive echo chamber that they not only have no idea that this is cringe, but have literally mistaken cringe for meaning and think they are playing to their base and winning hearts and minds instead of making laughingstocks of themselves.

"let's get everyone talking about what clowns we are to try to embed a message of how you need us to define masculinity for you" is just not a tactic that works in a situation like this.

not anymore.

you cannot come back from such self-revelation and the idea of “it will make us look bullied when they mock us and we can then claim aggrieved status!” becomes self-destruction when the zeitgeist turns and everyone has had it with the crybullies.

it’s a tactic from the last war and the world has moved on.

now you’re just leading with your chin in a memetic octagon.

and it’s gonna be first round knockouts because the underlying message is so saccharine, so contrived, so fake.

and the mockery is so real.

i suspect they simply have no idea how bad this is or how it's going to play and every time they get a bad response, they assume that it's because they did not add enough cringe last time.

they simply cannot conceive of the idea that if they just explain their ideas to you again that you won't agree with them.

this is basically their entire dogmatic foundation. we’re right. we know we’re right. we should not have to explain ourselves to you and anyone who does not agree with us is either too stupid to matter or too evil to care about.

the idea that a right thinking person could disagree with them is anathema to their entire worldview.

they are, quite literally, the ugly american who thinks that if they just speak louder and more slowly, that the french waiter will understand and this sort of pedantic, patronizing dumbing down to core cringe is how they do that.

it's actual inversion. they have mistaken poison for fertilizer and self-own for self promotion.

watch BO scolding “black men” like some sort of school marm. can he seriously think this is going to work and that “the brothers” are going to ignore the content of her character (and her brain pan) to focus only upon the color of her skin? is this “you ain’t black if you don’t vote donkey”?

the smug entitlement is galling.

the taking for granted is pure chafe.

the tone is somehow at once antiseptic and emetic.

it’s also about zero spice. watch the faces in the audience.

there’s no energy, no message, just a tired call upon identarian obligation to “do as you are supposed to do, cuz, race.”

and all they know when it fails to carry the day is “so ramp it up!”

and pretty soon, you go "disney" or worse, you go “full whitmer."

these “progressives” have become a regressive plague of entitled self-aggrandizement and they just cannot stop. they do not respect those they seek to rule, they expect them do what they are told.

and they have no idea how badly this is playing in the newly open agora.

meanwhile, on the internet, the spicy is getting dialed up. it’s not only revealing these people for who they are (here’s governor “gretch” whitmer mocking the eucharist with doritos)

but it’s putting them into a meme game in which they cannot hope to compete:

instant, savage, and always on.

the proscription on speaking one’s mind is gone.

albeit imperfect, twitter/X is allowing an awful lot of far freer expression and the left is melting down.

information was leaking out. now it’s flooding, torrents of tide-turning tidbits washing away informational asymmetry and inverting it to the point where the informational advantage lies with the villagers.

they are used to being the only ones speaking. they are used to being the only ones who know stuff. others getting to speak and knowing stuff too seems like wild horror and incredible slant to them as they mistake a return to “equal” from “massively biased” for “biased toward the other side.”

this makes them howl, but that only makes them easier to find.

without informational advantage, the werewolves are rapidly rounded up.

they scream and squall and demand to censor to return to the days of unfair, closed discourse.

and instead they get mockery.

the cathedral tries to take over the commanding heights of the new types of media and the bazaar mocks that too.

it’s over for them.

bedtime for bonzo.

cancel culture has lost its ability to intimidate and drive self-censorship.

and the resultant atmosphere is glorious.

and they are right to be afraid.

social media is finding its stride and starting to get spicy.

it's OK again to just absolutely cream these people and having to care that they care is over.

and it's glorious.

and it’s just the beginning.

they have the right to remain silent (but they wont).

anything they say can and will be used against them by ronin memelords who are WAY better at this than they are and can link concepts faster than the prog spogs can gin them up.

bambi, meet godzilla.

imagine how terrifying this must be for them. imagine their panic, their fear as their entitled senses of self erode beneath them and their ideologies as identity fall like dominoes to meme upon meme upon meme.

this is spicy turned up to about 4. wait until they see 8.

the tipping point is coming, the point where this all becomes one epic dogpile and fear of what the winged monkeys of oppressive oppression narrative might do gives way to the gleeful mockery and undermining of these most false of prophets and the sputtering remains of their tawdry, anti-human doctrines.

the vanguard is already inside the walls and when the middle moves, it’s going to be a rout. there is a staggering level of energy pent up here.

this is going to be more fun that you can shake a stick at plus the stick. we all get to be us again and they all get a free lifetime supply of “sit down and shut up, no one cares.”

these least empathetic of humans who have so weaponized performative demands that we empathized with them whatever the cost to us and all their marginal minds and marginal ideas are going to go back to being marginalized. they are way out past where they can swim and the only thing holding them up is the fear others have had of calling them out.

and that, mis amigos, is over.

as the tipping point tips, calling things by their real names will become the new vogue and no longer will the demoralization of having to kowtow to abject idiots and crybullies and make pretense to their virtue and morality weigh so heavily upon us. the “remoralization” both ethically and of the public mood will be the virtuous opposite of the vicious cycle that has so offended sense and sensibility lo these long last 16 years or so.

the problem with using absurdist doctrines to demoralize a population is that if you ever lose the power to compel, you’re left standing way out on an absurd limb with your pants down and no real explanation for what you were doing apart from “we meant well” when, clearly, you didn’t.

you’re utterly exposed and basically defenseless.

everything about you invites the very mockery that hastens your fall from privilege and power.

and you know my views on this:

lean in.