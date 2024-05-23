wow, 8D chess this was not.

morens truly had one of the worst days in congress i can recall seeing.

this is some room temperature IQ level prevarication right here.

he’s now hung himself out to dry on about 11 different clotheslines.

this is not even sporting. this is grenade fishing.

“it was just a euphemism.”

he literally described the email below with “it was a joke.”

(oddly unfunny, but then, i suppose he really did not specify who the joke was on…)

“i did not know those were federal records.”

now we’re way out on a branch if credulity that seems unlikely to support the mounting weight of these emails and tangled testimony.

can “i did not know that lying to congress was illegal!” be far behind?

it’s so bad it’s almost glorious.

and seriously, have you ever seen body language that closed? he’s lying and knows he’s lying.

and even in banana republics such as ours, there is generally a penalty for that.

a treasure trove of self tattle has been unearthed. the threads must lead absolutely everywhere. morens had the email hygiene of a 70’s bathhouse.

this is so far past perjury that they’re going to have to come up with a new phrase for it.

is “implausible denial” taken?

the big question that remains is “will he turn squealer and/or pave a path to others who will?”

because the bigger fish are still upstream and just daszak getting suspended and debarred from future grants (a mostly meaningless outcome as he’ll just find some cutout or pass through or other sponsor) is not really much if a win.

will they manage to get to the godfather himself, don fauci? (or maybe collins?)

time will tell, but morens looks scared and confused. that’s a good start on “turning fredo.”