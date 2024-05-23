you think you’ve seen the bottom of the barrel on just how low these agencies and agents can go. you think that perhaps you’ve finally managed to despise them sufficiently.

sorry, i hate to ruin it for all y’all, but

the time was august 2020. a rotten time. a time of lockdowns and raging pandemic panic porn masquerading as public health. a time of grievous gaslighting and ostentatious attacks on anyone who dared question “the science” or the idea that the covid 19 virus came from the lab in china that was working on, um, viruses just like that one and whose scientists had been bragging about it for years.

a time when ecohealth, the peter daszak agency embroiled at ground zero of gain of function junction was getting a fresh $7.5 million grant from NIH.

huh.

and here, once more, is david morens, right hand henchman to telfon tony himself again exhibiting the truly astonishing lack of email and moral judgement for which he’s suddenly becoming so famous.

it’s everything you suspected it was. tawdry, partisan, crooked, and unabashed.

they joke (i hope) about kick backs and give hearty slaps on the back for getting piles of money after ginning up the viral variants the over-reaction to which currently had a meaningful percentage of the world on lock down and mask up restriction setting off an astonishing generational scale economic calamity.

but times are good for peter and company and the FOIA requests are a source of mirth (likely easier when folks in the NIH are showing you how to avoid and delete them) and the gold givers are giving ‘till it hurts.

but morens is like the stupid little brother that gets you caught for throwing a party. he’s just the gift that keeps on giving.

talk about a treasure map…

gmails and handoffs and scandals, oh my!

i stand, as ever, in absolute awe of how such epsilon minus semi-morons can manage to grab so much graft and grift, but, well, that’s government for you.

tough day in congress…

this is worth a watch

“it was a joke” is going to be a hard sell and so was “i was not aware that destroying/deleting emails is destroying federal records” especially as he sounds like he sure deleted a lot of emails and used non-monitored emails (like private gmails) or even “hand(ed) him stuff” and admitted it in writing.

this man is NOT a good liar. he’s walking into a buzzsaw and lying into evidence with this pretense of “never have i ever even seen a federal record oh heavens no!”

especially after this classic set piece of self-incrimination:

wow. just wow.

and rand paul (whose personal proclivities for alliterative affect are always appreciated) had a few things to say about that: (link)

it’s an old adage that “it’s not the crime that gets you, it’s the cover up” and perhaps this time cherished chestnut persists for a reason.

the government is not very good at actual crimes, but when it comes to reeling in cover ups, suddenly it’s a whole different game.

and i think this game may start getting pretty good.

will any of this gang be ready to play ollie north for the faucirino?

because it’s not like rand is wrong.

gonna be interesting to find out…