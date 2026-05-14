bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Shelly S's avatar
Shelly S
11h

Sad that you have to write an article to articulate and convince people of what we really already know….but thankful that you’re so good at it. (Except for giving a “natural” random process credit for something that is so obviously Genius Design.) Thank you.

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Fred Bartlett's avatar
Fred Bartlett
10h

My wife has male-style punishment/reward thinking.

Yes, she really is a woman: I was there when she gave birth (and earlier, too <hint, hint>).

But mothers cannot be infinitely forgiving if they want civilized children.

This gender-related anti-punishment trend is something that has only become prevalent in the last generation or two. So, while there may be some biology factors in play, I think that the cause is mostly social, cultural, and (most of all) ideological.

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