i don’t mean to sound paranoid or like i’ve been hitting the ‘nip a little hard, but seriously:

why does everyone suddenly sound like bad cattitude?

jeff bezos in his op ed that came out about 8 hours after the bonfire of media vanities stack is suddenly singing from the team toxo hymnal?

what fresh madness is this?

i found this particularly poignant: (bold mine)

Lack of credibility isn’t unique to The Post. Our brethren newspapers have the same issue. And it’s a problem not only for media, but also for the nation. Many people are turning to off-the-cuff podcasts, inaccurate social media posts and other unverified news sources, which can quickly spread misinformation and deepen divisions. The Washington Post and the New York Times win prizes, but increasingly we talk only to a certain elite. More and more, we talk to ourselves. (It wasn’t always this way — in the 1990s we achieved 80 percent household penetration in the D.C. metro area.)

he’s basically calling out the backrub circle echo chamber of awards for best serving the shirking iceberg of people who still believe a word of this tripe.

add awesomely alliterative admixtures and cut out the capitals and that could have been mistaken for internet feline.

and whoo doggie is this a double edged blade cutting both politics and media.

Let me give an analogy. Voting machines must meet two requirements. They must count the vote accurately, and people must believe they count the vote accurately. The second requirement is distinct from and just as important as the first.

seems like senor jeff is seeing many of the same issues ahead that we are. he wants to restore balance to washpo, to hire and foreground other viewpoints instead of being a deep ultraviolet donkey demesne.

he certainly sees that things cannot go on as they have been.

will he manage it? who knows. it’s probably too late and the model is probably over. the best reporters can make too much money going out on their own. they do not need a masthead to be seen.

now, once is happenstance, but twice starts to look like somehting is going on.

chris fricking cuomo, brother to governor nosocomial deaths, suddenly sounds like he’s onside with “genghis trump”

seriously, what the actual fork is going on this week?

and, whether as weathervane or keen observer, he’s mostly right. (i suspect he’s wrong about no one respecting trump though. to be sure, not everyone backing the orange bandwagon is really team don and some are simply team nemesis, but many do. i just don’t think chris knows any of them and is sort of falling into the “deplorables” trap because of who he hangs around with.)

but he’s bang on that we want to hire trump to do the dirty job of burning DC institutions like it was 1815.

hellz to the yeah we do.

when the times be a changing, change can come quickly. this wholesale switching of jerseys speaks volumes about who they think will be the winning side.

the more clever of the rats are finding new ships.

meanwhile, back on the good ship sinking quickly, the fetid breath of dying media still lands upon the neck of the new. here’s pravda by the hudson setting up a hit piece using the absolute bottom of the barrel scummis dirtbag conclave DBA “media matters” not so much to change minds, but a pretext to attack competition.

this was sent to (and published by) tucker carslon. ben shapiro got the same. loads of people did.

this appears to have been a widespread outreach.

the attack seems to have worked like this:

they got hundreds, perhaps thousands of dummy/bot/aligned accounts to all report the joe rogan trump interview as SPAM or misinformation.

the reason is this:

demonetizes it and prevents joe from getting paid strips it out of search results making it difficult to find and suppressing views

it’s more dirty pool from dirty players who seek every systemic advantage and system manipulation to silence those they disagree with. (this gets done on twitter with “block nets.”)

this is just the “hunter laptop” strategy all over again. keep the key news out of the public eye in the days running up to election.

they have nothing left but “silence our enemies” and that’s a power likely to soon slip from gasp. and worms will turn.

it seems to be falling apart this time and will, like so much else, likely wind up streisanding on them and reinforcing the simply fact that this election should be a one issue election on censorship and speech suppression and that the left is very much in favor of such things because they believe that they will be the ones running the (visible or otherwise) misinformation ministries that place thumbs upon scales.

they are fighting the last war, fighting new media with old media tricks.

youtube is ultimately going to face a choice:

put up with silly crap like this and lose their core audience and talent, or wake up join the future.

and if they won’t, someone else sure as hell will, so either way so long as the internet is free, the future is ours.

buckle up, the fun part is starting.