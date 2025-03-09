for those currently living in an ice cave, the last several days have seen the emergence of a new memetic obsession:
putting JD vance’s face on everyhting.
now some may be skeptical of this trend
or concerned about the risks
the cultural appropriation
or how much
or precisely what they might see
(and of course, the left, who cannot meme does not understand)
but with proper tools
i assure you, it’s quite safe
even wholesome
(well, mostly)
and will soon have you begging for more
even if this is not usually your thing!
so have a laugh
and be a king.
it’ll be great
because these sort of shenanigans are as american as apple pie!
don’t try to make it make sense
sometimes, you just have to get with the program.
right?
(for those who did not notice, this last meme was posted on X by JD himself who has joined in the game and is clearly having fun.
One small step for J.D.,
One giant leap for hu-meme-ity 🚀
I love the Norman Rockwell one!!!