for those currently living in an ice cave, the last several days have seen the emergence of a new memetic obsession:

putting JD vance’s face on everyhting.

now some may be skeptical of this trend

or concerned about the risks

the cultural appropriation

or how much

or precisely what they might see

(and of course, the left, who cannot meme does not understand)

but with proper tools

i assure you, it’s quite safe

“i’m kind of a vance meme afficionado, myself…”

even wholesome

(well, mostly)

and will soon have you begging for more

even if this is not usually your thing!

so have a laugh

and be a king.

it’ll be great

because these sort of shenanigans are as american as apple pie!

don’t try to make it make sense

sometimes, you just have to get with the program.

right?

“hey, i know that guy!”

(for those who did not notice, this last meme was posted on X by JD himself who has joined in the game and is clearly having fun.