i don’t know who needs to hear this, but:

we can argue about political and personal ideas without being savages.

one might even go so far as to define the ability to do so as the basis of civilization.

but you cannot argue rights, ethics, or mores with deranged or amoral people. there is no shared frame or values to permit it.

and this is why we need to stop giving such people not only equal but privileged seats at the table. they are eating us alive. (link)

the problem arises from the erection of "protected classes" that are allowed infinite license without repercussion or responsibility, whose "violence" is treated like "speech" while any who speak against them get their speech treated as violence.

this sort of unaccountable fiat turns these ideologies into scuppers which collect anti-social and dark triad/cluster B trait individuals seeking an opportunity to act badly.

this rapidly drives all reason and civility from movements and renders them functionally insane.

and this is why there is such derangement in these “social justice” and “marginalized communities” movements.

whatever insight or mission may or may not have existed at some point is lost in the turgid madness of lunatics seizing the asylum while those who ought to know better say "how brave we find this marginalized expression!"

but it's not brave. it's a whipped up mob of narcissists and sociopaths finally finding outlet for their dark desires to be beastly to others. the impunity they enjoy renders them free from the cowardice that would otherwise have held them back.

they are unleashed because they are protected.

and so the scared cows ran rabid.

“go ahead, touch one of us. see what happens.”

and it is this protection that must cease. no society can survive when it empowers its maladapted bullies and persecutes and prosecutes its voices of reason and community.

this path is only dissolution.

i used to think all these claims of victimhood were just cynical and calculated performance, and perhaps once some of them were and are, but much of this new generation seems different.

they are as desperately sincere as they are desperately deluded.

they have never known anything but life in the sociopathy scupper of “my desires are rights and everyone else’s rights are oppressing me!”

it’s the mindset of a febrile four year old that they were never forced to outgrow because this self-absorbed, self-centered assault empathy of “i get to do whatever i want because “marginalized”” and “you must accommodate me because “ism”” was not only tolerated but rewarded.

perhaps this is why it has become so “sur la mode” among the privileged.

but past a point, it becomes self-parody.

“I was a little bit frantic, like, where am I going to sleep? Where am I gonna go?” she whined to Teen Vogue after learning she’d been evicted from campus housing and banned from using the dining hall.”

your mom is in congress and your family is in the 1%. you are not homeless. you are not at risk. you are privileged beyond the wildest dreams of 99.9% of planet earth. but you are the victim here because you broke a whole bunch of rules and acted like an entitled ass and then faced a bare minimum of highly predictable (and well telegraphed) consequences as a result?

“I sent them an email like, ‘Hey, I rely on campus for my meals, I rely on my dining plan,’ and they were like, Oh, you can come pick up a prepackaged bag of food, a full 48 hours after I was suspended,” she told the magazine.”

oh, the horror!

but consider the assumption of privilege: i can do what i want, camp on the green, disrupt things, call people names, make demands. but you still have to feed me! i rely on you! it’s such a weird mix of entitlement and dependence veering into outright fabulism and persecution fantasy.

but the time of the “deranged crybully as hall monitor” is ending.

you want to protest? cool. it’s a matter of conscience for you? fine. perhaps you have a point, perhaps you don’t. feel free to try to make it. but no one gets to play the game on “punch, no punchbacks” mode where actions have no consequences.

it’s a form of self-indictment.

any point you may or may not have had, especially about “rights” is now lost because you have shown that you do not in any consistent sense respect rights and that your ethics are tactical and situational, not general.

occupying private property is not a right and a right to speech does not endow a right to trespass.

also, weird that dad could not help. seems like that guy could probably spring for a sandwich…

did isra learn “inversion as defense” from mom?

but what other outcome was ever going to occur among people who were lauded, applauded, and outright enabled to burn cities and terrorize the citizenry when doing so was “speech” and criticizing it was “violence”?

to protect the few who cannot control themselves, we sacrifice all of those who can.

does this seem like the road to a high functioning society to anyone?

and yet it’s the one we keep walking down.

hell, we’re still apologizing to these people.

and so perhaps the confusion among the current practitioners of the crybully arts is understandable.

they became accustomed to this:

go CHAZ, get paid.

but the world is changing. rapidly.

the bizarre, hallucinatory funhouse mirror overton window that gathered all the worst and worst regulated and elevated them to positions of power, respect, and outright untouchability has broken.

it went too far. and the societal substrate is pushing back. hard. and it’s going to get harder still.

the ennobled lunatics doubled down on crazy again and again and the thing about doublings is that they go from “hard to see” to “could not miss this if you tried” in an awful hurry.

society can and should be tolerant, but not of this. not of “adult males showering with teenage girls after sports games.” (well, at least the girls who did not wind up in the ER after trying to tackle a dude)

ask yourself: “what kind of biological male demands to play collision sports or to fight with biological women and then persists in doing so even after injuring them over and over?”

here’s what we heard from MMA fighter tamikka brents after biological male fallon fox fractured her skull while (quite literally) beating her senseless.

even after this guy broke her skull, she was too scared to just stand up and say “this was unfair because fox was a man.”

what does it do to the women who get hurt like this to be told that they cannot complain or they’re a TERF? just take your beating like a man? is that where this really ought to go?

no.

and this is where this all starts to break.

it’s just way over any sane line.

the kids in schools who felt picked on adopt outlandish identities and then use them to terrorize the other kids. they turn anti-social rage and violence into an armor of untouchability and make lists of people to attack.

and the schools protect these “sacred hyenas” like they are somehow the victims.

defending this is not “protecting the marginalized” it’s setting the cluster B cadre loose on everyone else.

it’s been all around us, this predation by the least calibrated, this damage, the discrediting and shaming, this bataan death march of having to inhabit a society of sociopathy and proclaim it progressive.

but the kids seem less and less fooled.

and the worm is turning.

and the society seems less and less fooled. and the debate is shifting as people realize just how broken it is to suspend a kid for using words that the US government uses on its own websites.

this kind of struggle session gotchaball has no place in schools. it’s terrorizing kids and elevating the fragile and maladapted as their tormentors or, perhaps worse, their teachers.

maybe someone somewhere in all of this really truly was seeking justice and tolerance once, but this is not that.

i suspect the reason that so many on the left dislike "libs of tiktok" so much is that she has flipped their own script on them.

they are accustomed to being the ones who get to shame people and pile on moral opprobrium while being immune from criticism in return.

no mas.

suspending this kid seems an insane over-reaction to using a phrase in common parlance.

and like so many others, these petty scholastic tyrants are accustomed to being able to get away with it unseen and unaccountable.

no mas.

the overton window has moved and censorship based privilege is dissolving.

the reign of the crybully is ending.

the agora is starting to open to the whole of the public.

sunshine is getting in.

and we are going to climb out of this fetid scupper because no reasonable person wants to live here.

stay mad, wokesters.

in about 5 more minutes it's going to be all you have left.